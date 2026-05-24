Through 100 Plate Appearances, Travis Bazzana Looks Like the Real Deal

Travis Bazzana is legit.

Travis Bazzana looks so legit… he’s certainly ready for the big leagues soon. #Guardians — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 5, 2026

After a few weeks of grinding out time in Triple-A Columbus, the 23-year-old native of Australia was finally given a chance to make his big league debut back on Tuesday, April 28. And now, nearly a month removed from such an occurrence, he has put the world of baseball on notice.

Through his first 100 plate appearances, Bazzana is slashing .294/.400/.424 for an OPS worth .824. He has a strong 25 hits, two doubles and three home runs, good enough for 10 RBI, all while staying composed, drawing 13 walks.

But where he's made such a big difference for the Cleveland Guardians has been on the base paths, as he's swiped seven bases and flown around to extend opportunities for the team.

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) scores in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

On Sunday, May 24, Bazzana traded out those niche characteristics like drawing walks and stealing bases, for a bit of that power he's flashed. In the top of the eighth inning, with the Guardians leading 2-1, Bazzana smacked a 412-foot home run to deep right field to give the team a cushion.

"I mean, I got just about every bit of that," Bazzana said postgame. "I've hit a couple balls harder or further in my life, but that's about all I got right now, I'd say. So yeah, that was a good one."

Alongside his home run shot, he also provided the Guardians with two other knocks to finish the day by going 3-for-4 from the plate. That tied his season-high for hits in a contest.

While it initially seemed like Bazzana was called up to provide the team with a jolt of energy, bringing youthful intensity to the base paths and emotional flair, he's begun to show he has far more in the tank than first meets the eye.

"Travis has been getting hits regardless of where we put him in the order, but yeah, setting the table like that, you know, did a great job today," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "Obviously, we'll see where things go moving forward, but definitely some promise there."

Just a day earlier, on Saturday, May 23, Bazzana was given a chance to bat leadoff, something that he hadn't done much since being drafted by Cleveland back in 2024.

The change, which was made to try and find the team's next leadoff batter with four-time Golden Glover Steven Kwan struggling, has paid off well so far. Not only did he smack a home run on Sunday, but on Saturday, he was able to record a late-game double.

“I felt good,” said Bazzana postgame to reporters in Philly. “I was pumped. I’ve kind of led off my whole life. It was nice to get back in the leadoff spot, especially against a pitching staff that is great, in an environment like this. It was fun.”

It's uncertain if this move will end up being permanent or not, but the way that Bazzana has faced every opportunity in front of him has been rewarding for the coaching staff. The youngster routinely gives each challenge his all.

"We’re trying to look to see how this group fits together the best," Vogt said on Saturday about the change.

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) watches his home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

But even if Bazzana's role in the leadoff spot doesn't stick for long, the former Oregon State standout has shown that he can do whatever is necessary.

He can make consistent contact, hit for power, fly around the bases and provide brick-wall defense. All of those traits combined make him look like a sure-fire long-term staple in Cleveland’s system if he can keep this pace up.

The Guardians are right back in action on Monday, May 25, at Progressive Field for a three-game set against the Washington Nationals.