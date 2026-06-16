Kyle Manzardo's Power Surge Has Been a Game-Changer for Guardians

To begin the 2026 campaign, power-hitting first baseman Kyle Manzardo was lacking the first part of that phrase.

He wasn't smacking the ball well, wasn't getting on base and seemed to be in an early-season slump. But over the course of the last few weeks, he has taken major steps forward and helped deliver efficient at-bats for the offense at a time they have needed it.

Since May 15, Manzardo has stepped into a strong role for the Cleveland Guardians. He has begun to smack the baseball, giving the team much-needed power. He is currently slashing .300/.395/.586 for an OPS of .981 across the last 23 games and 81 plate appearances. He has 21 hits, three doubles, one triple and five home runs, helping contribute to nine runs scored during that time period as well.

And the best part? He isn't striking out at a terribly high rate.

During that 23-game spell, he struck out 28 times but drew 10 walks. When he is able to balance power with patience, his game looks elite.

Along the way, he has jumped into games as a pinch hitter, something that the Guardians have leaned into a lot this season. In total, since mid-May, he has pinch-hit six times, delivering a knock in all but two. Needing a surge off the bench, he has been able to provide it, even when he used to not be too comfortable in that role.

“Yeah, it’s something I’ve worked really hard at because when I first came up, that was such a tough at-bat. Yeah, just trying to own that role,” Manzardo said recently. “When I show up to the yard that day, and I’m not in the lineup, just trying to own that, knowing that a spot is probably going to come up where I’m going to be expected to go give the team a quality at-bat."

Manzardo went on to share that he focuses on not putting too much pressure on himself, which he will have to do even more now with future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez on the injured list.

Ramírez suffered a broken hamate this past weekend in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, an injury that is expected to keep him off the diamond for five to seven weeks, pending the surgery and official timeline.

With plenty of newcomers already attempting to step into new roles and settle into the major league side of baseball, Manzardo is going to have to be a reliable face for the coaching staff. As the team prepares for a tough few series, he is going to be relied upon as one of the few known bats that can consistently do damage.

If he can somehow keep this current pace going, even with Ramírez out, Cleveland may be able to keep it's current momentum going.

"I've been hitting the ball pretty hard," Manzardo said recently. "I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll be able to damage the baseball.”

#Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo on the success he has had in New York through the first two games of the series:



"I've been hitting the ball pretty hard. I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 4, 2026

The Guardians are back in action on Tuesday, June 16, for a road battle against the Milwaukee Brewers. The first pitch between the two sides is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.