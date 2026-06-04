Codi Heuer was given the seventh inning for the Cleveland Guardians.

And after battling through some tough at-bats against the middle of the lineup, Heuer gave up the go-ahead, eventually game-winning, run on a Ryan McMahon single to right field.

On Thursday, June 4, the Guardians played in the series finale against the New York Yankees for a mid-day outing, falling 2-1. While initially expected to be another relatively high-scoring affair, the stellar starts from both Slade Cecconi and Carlos Rodon set the stage for a tight contest.

Tough one-run loss to end the series in New York, but positive vibes heading into the weekend.



The #Guardians will now look to take a series against the Texas Rangers. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 4, 2026

Following the game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt shared that he was happy with his team's performance and that it was just an unfortunate game to lose.

"Obviously, we would have loved to have gotten a sweep today, and that was definitely a game we felt like we could win… But really proud of the way our guys bounce back after a tough home stand, and now get on this flight and get ready to go get Texas," he said.

The Guardians will be right back in action this weekend against the Texas Rangers, with that series beginning Friday night in Arlington at 8:15 p.m. EST.

As the team prepares to return to action and get a win back under their belts, the front office could end up making changes to the bullpen.

Plenty of Talented Arms Could Get a Chance

Earlier this season, the front office gave right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman a chance to play at the highest level of the game. He didn't get too much time on the mound, pitching through 2.2 innings, posting a line of three hits, one earned run, one walk and one strikeout. The lone hit he gave up was a solo homer.

But to make room for some inning-eating arms, they demoted him back to Triple-A.

Now that he has cleared the necessary window of allotted time down in Columbus, he could end up getting a chance to rejoin the major league squad for the Texas series. Cleveland is in desperate need of another reliable arm, especially one that comes in the form of a prospect.

Cleveland #Guardians 25yr old RHP relief prospect Franco Aleman picked up retired all six Toledo batters he faced tonight picking up the save for Columbus.



Line - 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO



(23 Pitches 17 Strikes)



Season:



- 17.0(IP) 3H 0ER 5BB 25SO 0.00 ERA#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Zohc69WsNi — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 31, 2026

Heuer isn't a bad bullpen arm, but he hasn't proven much so far. In high-leverage situations, he has wavered a bit.

Another option to be moved, at least for now, could be Will Dion. He is one of just two left-handed pitchers, which would make the move unlikely, but as radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton said on air today, he serves more as a long-relief pitcher.

Right now, with how close contests have been, the team is in desperate need of consistent, quick and efficient arms.

If Aleman's return to the big leagues is off the table, righty Daniel Espino could be in the picture.

Since returning from injury last season, he has made significant strides in both his fastball velocity and durability.

While he may still be a few outings away from entering serious consideration for a call-up, Cleveland's need for impact arms could give him an opportunity to show what he can offer at the major league level. He's also not getting any younger, and with plenty of other guys knocking on the door, he will have to get his chance.

No matter what happens, Cleveland needs to stabilize its bullpen in the coming weeks. At times, the unit has felt a bit all over the place, with a mix of pitchers who have yet to establish clearly defined roles.

Injuries have certainly played a part in that inconsistency, but if the Guardians hope to maintain their position among the American League's top teams, solidifying the bullpen will be essential as the season progresses.