Should the Guardians Buy or Sell? The Case Is Becoming Clear

When the 2026 MLB season began, all eyes were on the Cleveland Guardians.

Not because they had gone out and done some incredible moves in the offseason, but rather the opposite. Instead of attempting to build on the success they found in 2025, the front office decided to sit on it's hands and run things back.

And while so far, the Guardians are sitting in an okay spot, just a few games back from the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central, moves are going to have to be made to put this team in a spot to legitimately contend.

With José Ramírez approaching the final few years of his major league career, the youngsters taking a nice step forward this season and a potential lockout coming next season, the Guardians should be headed into the upcoming trade deadline ready to buy.

"I was told by a source, who will not be revealed, that they're going to do something," - @DreKnott on the Guardians at the trade deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/hY1iWC8xp8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 31, 2026

On Friday, July 31, Guardians sideline reporter Andre Knott revealed on ESPN Cleveland that the organization plans to do something at the deadline. While it was not confirmed what exactly they plan to do, it should be interpreted in a positive way. The organization, hopefully, realizes they have a window of opportunity to capitalize on.

"I was told by a source, that will not be revealed, that they're gonna do something," Knott said. "I was told that we're gonna have a hitter. I was told they're gonna do everything they can to get a hitter. There's been some frustration."

Who Should the Guardians Target

If Knott's comments are true and the front office is considering adding a hitter at the deadline, it's a great sign that the organization understands that's one of the current weak points.

Not only will it set the team up nicely moving forward, but will also give them a better chance of having a more reliable lineup.

One of the most intriguing names available is Baltimore Orioles catcher and designated hitter Adley Rutschman. While acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft would undoubtedly require a significant package, Cleveland's power production has been inconsistent for most of the season.

From 2022 through 2024, Rutschman blasted 86 total doubles and left the year 62 times, marking a great line of reliable power hitting.

In 2026, he has maintained such a reputation with a .433 slugging percentage and 19 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. He has also pushed 47 runs across the plate, which would be a top mark on the Guardians.

Rutschman would immediately upgrade the lineup both at the plate and in the field behind the dish, helping turn one of the Guardians' biggest question marks into a strength.

Another part of the team the front office could target would be the outfield, which has been questionable for the last few seasons. While there has been a bit of an uptick in efficiency this season, especially since rookie Chase DeLauter has emerged, they need more consistency.

Heliot Ramos of the San Francisco Giants would be an interesting fit in Cleveland.

Ramos has developed into a productive everyday outfielder with the ability to hit for power and consistency, all while being able to play all three positions. Being a right-handed bat is also a plus for the Guardians.

This season, Ramos has posted a .267/.306/.433 slash line for an OPS of .739. He is currently averaging a career OPS of .738 across five years.

With veteran Steven Kwan getting back to his form, sliding Ramos in next to him and either DeLauter or Angel Martinez would be a good fit for the Guardians.

Even if the front office can address just one of those positions, adding a new body to the mix might be able to bring a bit of life back to the lineup.

The front office has spent years building one of baseball's strongest pipelines, with countless prospects breaking out this season. Now, though, is the time to use some of that prospect capital to improve the major league roster and retake the top spot in the Central.

If the Guardians truly believe they can make a deep postseason run in 2026, they need to act like it before the deadline passes and the weaknesses they have shine even brighter.