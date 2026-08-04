New Guardians Outfielder Jo Adell Speaks Highly of Clubhouse Ahead of Debut

The Cleveland Guardians bolstered the roster at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

On Monday, August 3, just hours before the deadline was set to hit, the front office traded for right-handed outfielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels. In landing Adell, they only ended up giving up Double-A prospect catcher Jacob Cozart, making the risk-and-reward evaluation an incredible opportunity the organization couldn't pass up.

Adell is coming off a 37-home run campaign back in 2025, where he contributed nearly 100 RBI for the Angels.

This season, he hasn't had that type of success at the plate, but has still been a consistent power bat. He will join the Guardians having smacked 16 doubles and 16 home runs, all while adding a triple to tack on 62 RBI so far in 2026.

Set to make his debut on Tuesday, August 4, when the Guardians play host to the New York Mets from Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. EST, Adell shared that he could already feel the intensity and passion the clubhouse has.

"The support and about wanting to win," Adell said of what impression he's gotten from Cleveland so far. "And doing it for something that's bigger than yourself. So, that's a vibe you get there when you play here as an opposing team. You come out here and this is a passionate fan base and the aura about getting the job done. So I'm excited to be a part of it."

Jo Adell, acquired in a trade with the #Angels Monday, is starting in right field and batting second for the #Guardians vs. the #Mets tonight. He went from last place team to a contender. "As soon as I walked in here I could feel the intensity," he said. pic.twitter.com/HmIwjqOyoQ — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 4, 2026

Adell will have big shoes to fill, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

After trading for Adell, the organization also went on to add first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds and left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals, strengthening other areas of the roster.

So much talent coming into the organization required players to be moved off the major league roster to make room for them, with utility David Fry, reliever Franco Aleman and first baseman Kyle Manzardo being optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Jun 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles (10) is safe at first as Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) waits for the throw during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell will look to help bring a bit of leadership and camaraderie to the clubhouse in place of Fry, while also adding the power that Manzardo would bring from time to time.

The Guardians, sitting just behind the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins for the No. 1 spot in the American League Central, will look to return right back to the top spot in the standings with a new-look roster.

And Adell is set to play a major part in such a turnaround potentially happening.

"I have only been here one day," Adell said. "But the way that everyone works is special. That's what teams that are pushing for the playoffs do."