Cleveland Guardians designate fan-favorite playoff hero for assignment

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Just a few seasons removed from postseason heroics, the power-hitting Jhonkensy Noel, otherwise known as Big Christmas, may have his time in Cleveland come to a close.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Cleveland Guardians decided to designate Noel for assignment in response to acquiring Justin Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays. The decision to designate the 24-year-old removes him from the 40-man roster, triggering a seven-day window where the team must either trade, release, place on waivers or send them to the minors if they have options left.

For Noel, this comes as a major hit, especially due to his struggles in 2025.

In the majors, he slashed a line of .162/.183/.297 for a total OPS of .480. While his minor league numbers have always looked sharp, especially with 14 doubles and 12 home runs last season in Triple-A, his game at the highest level hasn't panned out.

Across 351 plate appearances at the major league level, his batting average comes out to .193, to go along with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate.

He's only 24 years old, so he's got a lot of time to still figure things out, but he doesn't currently fit the window of time for the Guardians. They already have a lot of prospects itching for time in the designated hitter, outfield or first base spots, all areas the major league coaching staff attempted to use the power hitter.

He's more than likely going to garner a lot of interest, mainly due to his sheer ability to blast the ball at any given moment.

Most notably, his time in The Land will be best remembered for a two-run home run in Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS. He crushed the ball deep into left field in the bottom of the ninth when the team needed him the most, immediately sparking momentum for the Guardians as they would go on to win the game in extra innings.

JHONKENSY NOEL TIES IT WITH A PINCH HIT HOME RUN! BIG CHRISTMAS!!!! pic.twitter.com/lNI52HYw0Y — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2024

But outside of that moment, his glimpses of excitement have come very rarely.

For all parties involved, a chance to get a fresh start somewhere else, where they give him a chance to get everyday plate appearances, might be his best opportunity.

The decision to bring in a guy like Bruihl from the Blue Jays isn't a bad one, but it keeps up the current trajectory of the front office: bringing in struggling relievers and hoping Carl Willis can make something happen with them. Last season, Bruihl tossed 13.2 innings at the major league level for an ERA of 5.27.

He'll have to earn a spot in Cleveland's bullpen, but can be controlled for five full seasons if he can hold a roster spot.

Cleveland's pitching staff will have some work to do with hopes of turning the 28-year-old into a nice late-inning eater, but for now, the headline will stay centered on the decision to designate Noel.

Maybe some other team in the league can swoop in and give themselves a Big Christmas present before the New Year.