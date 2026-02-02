Cleveland Guardians Farm System Ranked One of the Best in the Entire MLB

The Cleveland Guardians have always been known as a prospect-heavy organization.

With limited financial flexibility, the front office has consistently leaned into the farm system to keep the club competitive and build a roster around homegrown talent, rather than going out and making a splash. While it has worked at times, others, it hasn't.

In 2026, the public's expected to get a pretty good look at what Cleveland's got hidden in the minors, as the lack of major-league-ready talent currently on the roster will be on a short leash, positioning the team as one of baseball's most intriguing farm systems this season.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, the Guardians aren't far behind the Milwaukee Brewers, an organization that's widely regarded as one of the best-run in baseball. McDaniel believes Cleveland's prospects and depth continue to separate them from just about every other team in the league.

“The Guardians aren't that far behind Milwaukee in almost all respects, and they also have a unique blend of high-end talent and quality depth while regularly finding success in all aspects with limited payroll resources,” McDaniel wrote.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel believes the Guardians have the second-best farm system in the entire MLB, behind the Milwaukee Brewers.



The Pipeline of Prospects Cleveland's Sporting in 2026

It's beyond apparent that the Guardians are expected to call up a good bit of the organization's top-ranked prospects. They're heading into the 2026 season with very few established players and lots of questionable veterans, giving the youngsters an easy path to the big leagues.

In the recent MLB Pipeline Top 100 release, the Guardians were honored with six players listed. At the top were Bazzana and DeLauter, who both ended up in the top 50.

DeLauter, who came in at 46 on the list, made his debut at the end of 2025 in the postseason, looking okay, but definitely raw. While it's uncertain whether or not he'll be on the Opening Day roster, the upcoming spring training window will be important for him to look sharp.

Bazzana, on the other hand, was ranked a good bit higher at No. 20, but still hasn't gone through a whole year of minor league ball, suffering injuries last season that held him off the field. In 2026, he'll likely start in Triple-A with a chance to earn a promotion later in the campaign.

The rest of the pipeline included infielder Angel Genao ranked No. 66, first baseman and power hitter Ralphy Velazquez at No. 89, starting pitcher Parker Messick at No. 95 and catcher Cooper Ingle, narrowly cracking the list at No. 99.

The best part for Cleveland is that, as long as these five players develop well, they'll greatly help out the major league roster. Each position group are spots where the major league roster has struggled in recent seasons.

Even outside the pipeline, Cleveland's looking incredibly talented.

In the team's individual Top 30 list from 2025, players such as outfielders Jaison Chourio and Jace LaViolette and right-handed pitchers Khal Stephen and Braylon Doughty found themselves ranked highly. While these players, outside of Stephen, may be two to three years out from a major league appearance, they are talented enough players to make a quick rise.

If Cleveland's front office realizes that the pipeline is a bit crowded, too, they have plenty of trade bait to lure in teams. The farm system is incredibly deep and eye-catching, with players across every position group standing out.

With spring training approaching, there will be several players who are given a chance to make the 40-man roster and potentially get a look from the front office in 2026.

Those who received non-roster invites include right-handers Tanner Burns, Aaron Davenport, Trenton Denhom, Tommy Mace, Jack Leftwich, Ryan Webb, Jake Miller, Trevor Stephan and lefty Will Dion. Those not on the mound will be infielders Bazzana, Velazquez, Milan Tolentino and Dayan Frias, with just one outfielder included, Alfonsin Rosario. Catching duties will be handled by Cameron Barstad, Jacob Cozart, Kody Huff and Ingle.

The Guardians' first game will come on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.