Cleveland Guardians Announce 2026 Non-Roster Invites For Spring Training

Slowly but surely, the 2026 offseason is coming to a close.

The 2026 MLB Spring Training window is about to open, as teams start making their way to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin preparation for games that are set to occur in just a few weeks.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the Cleveland Guardians officially announced the players who are not on the major league or 40-man roster that will be getting a non-roster invite. The total list includes nine pitchers, four infielders, four catchers and one outfielder, for a total of 18 invites. Those included on the list should come as no surprise, as Cleveland's farm system has been praised very highly heading into the upcoming season.

The Guardians’ pitching group includes right-handers Tanner Burns, Aaron Davenport, Trenton Denhom, Tommy Mace, Jack Leftwich, Ryan Webb, Jake Miller, Trevor Stephan and lefty Will Dion.

Those not on the mound include infielders Travis Bazzana, Ralphy Velazquez, Milan Tolentino and Dayan Frias, with just one outfielder included, Alfonsin Rosario. Catching duties will be handled by Cameron Barstad, Jacob Cozart, Kody Huff and Cooper Ingle.

Each of these guys will mix in with the major league roster, allowing them to show just how promising they are while also getting a chance to learn from established big leaguers.

The standout names

Cleveland's front office is hoping that some of these prospects can not only get time to work with the established talents like All-Stars José Ramírez and Steven Kwan, but also potentially make cases for why they should snag a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Of the 18 invites, there are a few that standout as players to keep an extra keen eye on.

Bazzana is the obvious headliner among Cleveland's non-roster invites, drawing plenty of attention since the team drafted him with the No. 1 overall selection back in 2024. He spent much of 2025 battling injuries, but when he was out on the field, he combined elite plate discipline with a bit of power, two things that make him likely to receive a call-up at some point in 2026.

While Opening Day is going to be a hard ask, a strong spring could accelerate his path to the majors.

Velazquez is a player who, unlike Bazzana, hasn't received the national praise that he deserves. He is one of the most intriguing bats in Cleveland's system, steadily adding more strength to his game over time with a polished approach. Just last season, he slashed .265/.342/.497 for an .839 OPS. He had remarkable extra-base abilities, knocking 28 doubles, nine triples and 22 home runs for 85 RBIs.

For him, spring training will offer a chance to put his name on the map league-wide and sharpen up his bat for Double-A and hopefully, Triple-A in 2026.

The last name that really stands out is Ingle, who behind home plate, has had a quick rise through the minors. Bo Naylor often drew lots of attention while he was making waves in the minor league system, but due to him being at the majors now, the attention has been taken away from who's behind him.

Ingle is known for being a good defensive catcher who could benefit from working with the established pitchers the Guardians have and the league-praised pitching coaches. If he can work well with the major league arms, he could easily make a 2026 jump to the big leagues and split time with Naylor.

If anything, this situation will also provide internal competition for Naylor to continue growing and getting more consistent at the plate.

The first scheduled part of spring training will take place on Thursday, Feb. 12, with pitchers' and catchers' first workouts. The first game will occur roughly a week later on Saturday, Feb. 21, where the Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.