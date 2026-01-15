Cleveland Guardians make trade, bolster international prospects

The Cleveland Guardians have made a trade!

They acquired left-handed pitcher Franklin Gomez from the Mets in exchange for international bonus pool money, reportedly $1.5 million worth.

That pool money is key because today was the day the international signing period opened.

WHO IS FRANKLIN GOMEZ?

Franklin Gomez is a lefty who is still under the age of 21 and was signed by the Mets out of Venezuela in 2022.

He made his American debut in 2023 and was with Single-A and High-A last year with the Mets organization. He made 20 appearances across those two teams, including 13 starts, and pitched to a 2.76 ERA with 68 strikeouts in just under 72 innings.

With Single-A St. Lucie, Gomez had a 1.85 ERA across 48 ⅔ innings, consisting of 14 appearances (seven starts). When he was promoted to High-A Brooklyn, Gomez struggled a bit. He logged a 4.70 ERA across 23 innings in six starts.

He is one of the few left-handed pitchers Cleveland now has in their farm system, with Parker Messick expected to see more Major League time this season. This move helps keep young, left-handed arm talent in the minors.

INTERNATIONAL SIGNING PERIOD OPENS

As the international signing period opens, the Guardians find themselves short a little money due to that trade with the Mets, but they still made the most of it.

The Guardians had over $8 million in pool money this year, which was tied for the most in the league. With that, they signed one of the most coveted players in the pool, Svert Reinoso. Reinoso checks in at #38 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 list for international prospects.

Reinoso is from the Dominican Republic and played left-handed as an amateur, but has since learned to switch hit. He also gets high marks for his makeup, his drive, and his desire to be the best player possible.

Reinoso can hit for average, but he has the ability to drive the ball a long way as well, but his main tool? His throwing arm. Bred a shortstop, there is a chance he can learn third base as well, with an arm that can toss frozen ropes like he can.

Cleveland also gave out deals in excess of $600,000 to both Karel Naranjo and Rafeliz Lara. Both of these players were in consideration for the top 50, but did not quite make it.

The common theme between all of these? They are all switch-hitting shortstops.

The Guardians’ farm system on all levels has a litany of shortstops, and this only bolsters that stash. Executives know the Guardians like to hoard their prospects, and it seems they are looking for Jose Ramirez’s heir apparent and someone who can take the place of a Gabriel Arias or a Brayan Rocchio as an everyday shortstop for the club.

But remember, Jose Ramirez was signed for only $50,000 in 2011, so the price tag associated with these prospects does not mean much.

That being said, it is refreshing to see the Guardians not only make a trade but also spend money on what they consider to be top-tier talent that can hit from the right side of the plate.