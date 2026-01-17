Cleveland Guardians players ready to get back to work

Spring Training is fast approaching, and the Guardians players are getting amped up for their return to Arizona.

Both Austin Hedges and Hunter Gaddis spoke with WEWS 5 Cleveland’s Mason Horodyski, hitting numerous topics, but focusing on their return to action.

AUSTIN HEDGES ON WINNING A WORLD SERIES

Austin Hedges reiterated what Manager Stephen Vogt told Horodyski: their sights are set on a World Series title. Hedges also made it clear that one team of 26 ‘dudes’ does not win you a ring, “it takes more like 60. That’s just the reality of the sport we play.”

Speaking of the guys, Hedges is tired of practicing and just wants to get back on the field, “I need to get back with the boys. It’s time. It’s time to go do it.”

"I need to get back with the boys"#Guardians Austin Hedges is ready for Spring Training, too#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/CFJwtFTJtD — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) January 15, 2026

That is exactly what you want to hear out of a player who is valuable in the clubhouse. Arriving in Arizona with this kind of energy is essential to team chemistry and starting out the season fast. The more ready and prepared you are mentally and physically, the more likely you are to see success when the games start to count.

Hedges also delves into the pitching staff and how essential the pitchers are when it comes to success, saying, “Shortened games, you see how valuable that is in today’s game. When we get into October, where we expect to be, the shorter the games can get. We take a quick lead early. If we can go straight to matchups with guys that can throw leverage innings, that’s going to be an advantage for us. I think that’s what we have set ourselves up to do.”

HUNTER GADDIS ON THE PITCHING STAFF

Hunter Gaddis, who is expected to play an integral role yet again out of the bullpen, reiterated the importance of pitching to this team. Pitching Coach Carl Willis announced he will be back with the team this season, and Gaddis cannot emphasize how important that really is, stating, “He’s just the rock of this whole pitching staff. The way they work together is really nice. He’s just the rock for all of us, and it’s been really nice having him since I’ve been here.”

"He's just the rock"#Guardians Hunter Gaddis on the importance of having pitching coach Carl Willis return in 2026#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/HJja3rxrKc — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) January 15, 2026

Carl Willis has coached numerous Cy Young candidates and winners throughout his time as the Guardians' pitching coach. There were rumors he would retire or step aside after last season, but retaining him should only mean the continued success of the starters and relievers on this team.

Hunter Gaddis also touched on the new arms the team acquired over the course of the winter and how they can help the team beyond just getting outs. He said that having more days off or fewer high-leverage innings, because there are other qualified pitchers on the staff to take on those moments, has hardly crossed his mind.

Gaddis states quite bluntly, “I’m pretty much ready to throw any day. When they tell me to go throw, I throw. If it happens to be 60 or it happens to be 80, as long as I feel okay and we communicate well, it’s not a problem.”

These are two valuable members of this Guardians team, clearly ecstatic for pitchers and catchers to report and full squad workouts to begin.

Their season will begin at Spring Training in Arizona, but it is abundantly clear that this team has its sights set on making Cleveland history and winning a World Series title, and the vibes are right where they need to be to do so.