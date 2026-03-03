The Cleveland Guardians could very realistically enter 2026 with a top-10 pitching staff, and it all starts with just how dynamic this starting rotation has the potential to be.

Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams set the tone at the top with legitimate Cy Young upside, while Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo round things out with youthful energy and the kind of unpredictability that throws opposing batters off.

And right in the middle of it all sits a name that shouldn’t be overlooked, Slade Cecconi, a pitcher who looks poised to put together a really strong season in year two with the club.

“The house is good,” Cecconi said in a recent interview. “We put a new roof on it. The gutters are clean. I'm going to clean the windows.”

While it was a unique way for Cecconi to say that the foundation of his game is strong, he was also emphasizing that the major fixes and improvements have already been made. Throughout spring training, he has focused on cleaning up the small details and becoming more efficient in the finer areas of his game.

Those are all great signs for a player who actually wasn't even that bad back in 2025, posting a 4.30 ERA and 1.189 WHIP across 23 starts. He put together a better command than in years past, posting a career low 8.5 hits per nine innings.

What Vogt said about Cecconi before the season

Manager Stephen Vogt just hopes to see that type of play become consistent, a factor of his game that became really important for the team late last season.

"Kind of what he did last year, just being consistent," Vogt said in response to a question regarding what he wants to see from Cecconi in 2026. "I thought, you know, we were getting to know Slade last year, obviously, first time being a starter for a full season. He was super consistent for us and looking for the same and growth. I think I could probably say that for all of our starters and players alike.

"But, you know, Slade grew a lot last year. And for him, sometimes he has to keep it super simple."

Across the final four games of the year, he posted a 3-1 overall record and a 2.19 ERA, helping lead the Guardians to the No. 1 spot in the American League Central. He also struck out 18 batters while allowing just six walks and six earned runs.

Ending a campaign with such a strong showing is important for offseason confidence and momentum heading into a new year.

So far, he's put that on display, looking sharp in spring training.

Through two starts and 4.2 innings pitched, he's recorded five strikeouts, while allowing six hits and two earned runs. Yes, you'd like to see him keep the runs down, but the strikeout numbers staying high early in the year is an important thing to take note of.

After all, he did change up a lot of his approach and adjusting this quickly is a good sign.

“We're just tweaking little things here and there, trying to find small ways to make certain pitches a little better, a little sharper, a little later," Cecconi said. "Just little things now, which is nice. It's much more specific.”

Pitching coach Carl Willis went on to say that Cecconi isn't approaching these changes from a negative perspective, or letting it dwindle the confidence he has in his game.

“I think Slade came to us feeling like he wasn't in the place he knew he could be,” Willis said. “This year coming in, it's maintenance and maybe some little tweaks. But he doesn't have it hanging over his head that he is trying to find out 'What's the basis of my delivery, and who am I as a pitcher?’”

As long as Cecconi doesn't take a sharp downward spiral as spring training ticks forward, he looks set up to be the team's mid-rotation arm. His role is to provide five to six quality, reliable innings for the team in the heart of the series.

The Guardians' next game will be on Tuesday, March 3, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. Cecconi will likely remain off the mound until later this week to stay on his spring training rest schedule.