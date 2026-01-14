Cleveland Guardians first spring training workout dates revealed

We are officially less than one month away from the return of Guardians baseball. The first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for February 12th, with the first full-squad workout on February 17th.

It is here that fans and front office executives, as well as the team’s coaches, will get their best look at the roster, whether a veteran or neophyte.

It is the younger players that will have everyone’s attention, though, as players like Jose Ramirez have already shown how hard they work during the offseason and have proven it year after year.

Guardians prospects who will get plenty of work

Players like George Valera, CJ Kayfus, Travis Bazzana, Parker Messick, Khal Stephen, and more will have their chance to play nearly every day against teams throughout the Cactus League. Which of the young players will ultimately make the Opening Day roster remains to be seen, but one thing is perfectly clear; they will get their chance.

Valera, Kayfus, and DeLauter all changed their numbers this offseason, representing that they will be mainstays on the roster. Most young players take whatever number is available to them in Spring Training and ride with that for the year. Having an assigned number is always more promising, especially as a young prospect with everything to prove.

Parker Messick made a strong case to be a part of the pitching plans this season with his performance in the back half of 2025. The Guardians did have a six-man rotation for the last portion of the season, so if they revert to a five-man rotation, Messick will have to prove to Carl Willis and Stephen Vogt that he should be one of those five starters.

All eyes on Travis Bazzana

Then you have players like Travis Bazzana and Khal Stephen who have not seen Major League time, but are on the cusp of getting that phone call telling them they are officially playing under the MLB lights.

Bazzana only has Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias clogging up the middle infield, while Stephen has to fight through a slew of starting and bullpen arms. Pitchers do get injured more often, so maybe Stephen has a chance to make his MLB debut this season and really show what he can do.

Bazzana should get a lot of time in 2026. Brayan Rocchio is also a young player, but he has had his opportunities. Rocchio’s bat just does not cut it. Bazzana has a great bat, both average and power, and he also brings speed and electricity to the lineup.

Once Bazzana feels good, recovering from injuries most of 2025, expect him to get the call and be an everyday fixture in this lineup, with Rocchio and Arias splitting time at shortstop and as the main backup.

The Guardians needed this news

With the offseason being so quiet, consisting mainly of bullpen moves, this Spring Training means everything to Cleveland.

You publicly say you are not signing any free agents to long-term deals, so your young players have clear pathways. You have promoted several prospects already, but will they be all that they are cracked up to be? Will an unknown make the roster and be a big part of the lineup?

Is there a stud arm we don’t know about yet? The Guardians certainly think there is MLB talent that can thrive in their system, which is why they are leaving them to prove themselves.

We will see firsthand, beginning February 12th in Goodyear, Arizona, which players have the juice and which ones do not.