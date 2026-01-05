Guardians prospect Juan Brito transitioning to more impactful fielding position

Cleveland Guardians prospect Juan Brito has been spending more time at first base the past few seasons.

And it's probably for the better if he hopes to get a major league call up in the near future.

Brito has spent the 2025-26 MLB offseason playing ball in the Dominican Winter League to stay sharp for the upcoming campaign. While competing with the Toros del Este, he's looked okay with four doubles and two RBIs in eight games, but the bigger focus is on the fielding end.

Columbus Clippers infielder Juan Brito jogs to the dugout during the game against the St. Paul Saints. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brito on right track with Guardians

Over the course of those eight contests, he's played all at first base, recording 67 putouts, five assists and two double plays turned for a perfect 100% fielding mark. He's been consistent, which is a good sign for his MLB development.

This slow adjustment to getting more comfortable at first base is important, especially considering the other positions he's efficient at are areas the Guardians are already filled at. In his minor league career, he's played most of his time at second base with nearly 300 starts, with a total career fielding percentage at 97.2 percent.

That's not bad by any means, but that spot seems to be on a lock for Travis Bazzana, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, who's expected to make his major league debut in the next season or two.

The Guardians first tried to get Brito time at first base occurred back in 2024, when they realized that the second base spot was going to get crowded. He played 26 games at first in 2024, then, while rehabbing from injuries, played in five at first base last season.

In order to give Brito the best chance to succeed and get playing time at the next level, they've been trying to get the 24-year-old involved at first and third base a bit more. While José Ramírez isn't expected to hang up his shoes anytime soon, having Brito be able to back him up would help Ramírez get rest from time to time as he continues to get into the later stages of his career.

Brito's an excellent power hitter for an infielder, breaking out back in 2024. That season, he hit 40 doubles, 21 home runs and recorded 84 RBIs to lead the minor league system as one of the most exciting bats. He finished that season slashing .256/.365/.443 for an OPS of .807.

As long as the injury-plagued 2025 season doesn't carry into the upcoming season and Brito can avoid any on-the-field setbacks, he's poised to continue dominating for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

His hitting alone could argue for a call-up to Progressive Field, but if he can keep developing as a first baseman, the Guardians' front office is going to have to give him his chance.

The first chance to see Brito in action will be at MLB Spring Training, which is set to begin in just under two months. The Guardians' first game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. EST.