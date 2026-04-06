Cleveland Guardians React to ABS Challenge System: How They’ve Fared So Far

It's not every day that the game of baseball decides to implement new rules that affect every single game.

But with the introduction of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system, that's exactly what's happening across MLB.

While still in its early stages, ABS has begun to shift the landscape of baseball, with pitchers, batters, and catchers given the opportunity to challenge pitches. At times, it has worked perfectly, allowing teams to avoid a strikeout and prolong an at-bat, or give a pitcher a much-needed break when a ball is overturned to a strike, ending an inning.

Other times, though, it’s sparking controversy over what should be allowed to be overturned, especially when some calls are being changed by mere tenths of an inch, a margin nearly impossible for the human eye to detect, and even more difficult for an umpire to judge in real time.

the ABS system said this pitch missed the strike zone by less than one thousandth of a millimeter pic.twitter.com/G4OTJFblrl — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 6, 2026

Unfortunately, no matter what side of the aisle a team is on, all 30 teams in the league must begin to adapt to this new feature, as it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Following the Cleveland Guardians' Easter Sunday doubleheader on April 5, manager Stephen Vogt gave insight into how well the team feels they have used it through the first 10 games of the 2026 campaign.

"If I were to assess the first 10 days of us ABS, we faced a lot of elite strike-throwing pitchers," Vogt said. "And so there weren’t a ton of challenges to be had. But again, like we’ve talked almost daily and hear about it, we’re going to continue to push our guys to challenge and use it. And we flipped three results today in our favor. So that’s a win.

"We’re going to continue to learn with it, and you guys are getting more comfortable, and that’s going to continue to grow as we continue to use it."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on how the team has been on ABS challenges:



"We faced a lot of elite strike throwing pitchers and so there weren’t a ton of challenges to be had. But again, like we’ve talked almost daily… we’re going to continue to push our guys to challenge and… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 6, 2026

The Guardians' challenges, whether successful or unsuccessful, have yet to truly impact the outcome of the game, which has been a positive. However, when the heart of the season hits, teams begin to sputter and umpires get a bit lackadaisical, it may be nice for the Guardians to have a bit more comfortability challenging.

Currently, through the first 10 outings of the campaign, Cleveland is just 6-for-19 on challenges, an under 33% succesful rate. That's the worst mark in the league.

And to rub salt in the wound, the best team in baseball at challenging with the ABS is American League Central rival, the Detroit Tigers.

ABS Challenge Team W/L Records So Far:



15-5 Detroit Tigers

10-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

12-6 Baltimore Orioles

10-5 Cincinnati Reds

11-6 San Diego Padres

9-5 New York Mets

10-6 Philadelphia Phillies

20-12 Minnesota Twins

11-7 Los Angeles Dodgers

14-9 New York Yankees

15-10 Miami… — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 6, 2026

Fortunately, they were successful on three challenges on Sunday, marking a turn in the right direction for their success rate.

As the season continues to trot along, there's no question that Cleveland will get better at challenging balls and strikes. They'd better just hope that, at least for now, it doesn't end up having a drastic effect on the outcome of a contest.