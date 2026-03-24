Don’t Count the Cleveland Guardians Out on Trading for a Catcher

For years, even before Bo Naylor was called up to the big leagues, the Cleveland Guardians have been surrounded by trade rumors involving catcher Sean Murphy.

And heading into the 2026 campaign, while it isn't a rumor yet, if the catcher position does start struggling for Cleveland, Murphy's name could yet again make its way into discussions.

The appeal is obvious. Murphy is a Golden Glover behind home plate, all while slashing a career line of .228/.325/.426 for an OPS of .751. He's also bashed 20 or more doubles in three seasons and clobbered 10 or more home runs in each of the last five campaigns. He's also a really consistent fielder, ranking in the top percentiles in numerous advanced catching statistics.

Last year, although he was battling injuries, he finished in the 94th percentile in Blocks Above Avg, CS Above Avg, Framing and Pop Time. At 31 years old, he doesn't seem to be slowing down either, a positive sign for Cleveland if they want to continue contending for an American League Central crown.

How Would a Trade Occur?

The Guardians' front office would only entertain adding another catcher to the roster if Naylor wasn't able to make a big enough jump.

He's coming off a 2025 campaign where his defense was really good, but his offense more often than not let the team down. Over the course of 123 games played, he slashed .195/.282/.479. His power has never been an issue, but rather his ability to be consistent and get knocks on a regular basis.

He also wasn't able to draw enough walks to justify how low his batting average was.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, he will need to take a bigger jump offensively, especially considering it is going to be his fifth season in the big leagues. At that point, he should be settled in enough for the coaching staff to really determine what his ceiling is.

If that jump doesn't occur by the middle of the season, Cleveland may be forced into a position where they have to make a move for a player like Murphy, especially if they want to capitalize on the window of success remaining with future Hall of Famer José Ramírez.

Now, in this situation, going for a player like Murphy wouldn't have to warrant giving up Naylor. However, if the Atlanta Braves were to truly go about moving on from the former All-Star, they'd likely want a youngster or two in return.

Fortunately, the Guardians' farm system is riddled with talent.

If the Guardians were to make a splash, pairing Naylor with Murphy, they'd likely have to give up catcher Cooper Ingle and a prospect pitcher. Cleveland has various arms that are talented, yet don't fit their current timeline, making a decision to send at least one away not very difficult.

A deal like this would allow the Guardians to strengthen a position that has been relatively inconsistent over the past couple of campaigns without completely sacrificing the future or giving up on what they've already built. It would also give them flexibility in their lineup, pairing a lefty and righty catcher together to provide an everyday presence at the plate.

If the opportunity presents itself and Naylor still hasn't found his groove, don't be surprised if the Guardians' front office decides to at least consider adding a new catcher into the mix.