Evaluating What Kind of Team the Cleveland Guardians Trying To Be in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians made a miraculous run to the postseason in 2025. This came one year after reaching the ALCS in 2024. Unfortunately, fans were faced with a familiar feeling in the offseason.

That familiar feeling involves waiting for major free-agent additions that just never happen.

This is certainly nothing new for Guardians fans. The team did sign Austin Hedges to a new one-year deal in mid-October, seemingly getting a jump on the 2026 roster. However, they got quiet after that.

What is the plan for the Guardians in 2026?

It would be unfair to ignore the fact the Guardians signed Jose Ramirez to a $175 million extension in January. He could have earned much more elsewhere, but $175 million is nothing to scoff at.

The frustration from fans is valid, considering other teams may seek upgrades after falling short in the postseason. The Guardians, meanwhile, continue to operate on the philosophy of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

This involves focusing on young, cheap talent and hoping to get maximum value before they reach free agency. The 2026 roster features potential stars in Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito, CJ Kayfus, and George Valera, to name a few.

Rhys Hoskins signs with the Guardians pic.twitter.com/rMFKMPXsmB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 22, 2026

This philosophy also involves taking chances on cheap, veteran talent. The Guardians signed Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal, hoping to recapture the power he showed before an ACL injury in 2023.

If Hoskins pans out, it's a genius move. If he fails, the team doesn't have to worry about wasting money. The front office is known for low-risk, high-reward moves.

The long, slow MLB offseason always gives way to a fresh start and a new season. Guardians fans are routinely upset, but the team makes up for it on the field. So, again, what kind of team are the Guardians trying to be in 2026? The answer is a winning team, just in their own style of running a successful organization.

This is not said to give ownership slack for not spending at least at an average level in MLB. There is, however, a caveat in 2026. That is the potential lockout in 2027 that has the potential to change the league's salary structure. That puts the entire league in a holding pattern with such structural changes potentially on the horizon.

So the Guardians will enter the year as the two-time defending AL Central champions with the two-time defending AL Manager of the Year in the dugout. On paper, keeping the strategy the same makes sense. Yet for those wanting change, a labor dispute in 2027 may be for the best.