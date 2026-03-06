How the Cleveland Guardians Can Claim Third-Straight AL Central Division Crown

In exactly 20 days, the Cleveland Guardians will look to begin a journey to accomplish something that has happened only twice in franchise history: winning a third straight American League Central Division crown, which was accomplished most recently just over seven years ago.

The Guardians originally accomplished this feat during the 1990s, which saw five straight AL Central crowns (1995-99) and two trips to the World Series. The 1995 team’s key contributors had three to six years of MLB service and were led by Kenny Lofton (four seasons), Omar Vizquel (seven seasons), Albert Belle (six seasons), Carlos Baerga (six seasons), Manny Ramirez (two seasons) and Jim Thome (three seasons).

The ’95 club also had veteran leadership in Orel Hershiser (19 seasons), Eddie Murray (19 seasons) and Dennis Martinez (19 seasons). The team was a young club anchored by seasoned professionals, creating an explosive offense and solid pitching.

The 2016 club was a blend of emerging young talent and seasoned, low-cost veterans, which resulted in a relatively youthful team that defied expectations. They were anchored by young stars Francisco Lindor (two seasons) and current superstar Jose Ramirez (three seasons). The veterans that season were Mike Napoli (10 seasons), Rajai Davis (10 seasons), Carlos Santana (six seasons) and Jason Kipnis (five seasons).

They also built a strong pitching staff led by Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen. This team reached the World Series before falling to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7.

The 2026 club is no different than the previous teams that have won consecutive AL Central crowns; it is built on low to moderate MLB experience levels, relying heavily on a core of young homegrown talent.

Homegrown Talent Production

The makeup of the ’26 club will be led by players with less than seven years of MLB service, which includes three-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan (three seasons), Bryan Rocchio (two seasons), Bo Naylor (three seasons), George Valera (rookie), Chase DeLauter (rookie) and David Fry (three seasons). While they have limited years in the majors, they have all played on the big stage in October.

On the mound they are just as young, with ace pitchers Tanner Bibee (two seasons) and Gavin Williams (two seasons) locking down the top two spots in the rotation. Cade Smith (two seasons) is entering his first full season as the Guards’ closer after taking over for Emmanuel Clase following the 2025 All-Star break.

Currently, the Guards have two players projected to make the Opening Day roster with more than a decade of MLB experience: Shawn Armstrong (11 seasons) and Ramirez (12 seasons). While it may be a coincidence both players were members of the 2016 club, they were also brought up through the Guards’ farm system.

Cleveland and Detroit Becoming a Great Rivalry

Separated by only 169 miles, the Guardians-Tigers series has become one of the most intense matchups in recent history for both clubs. In 2024, the Tigers, who finished third in the AL Central, lost to the Guardians (3-2) in the ALDS. In 2025, it was the Guardians who made MLB history, coming back from 15 games back to win their second consecutive AL Central before falling to the Tigers in the wild-card round (2-1).

The 2026 Tigers have one of the best pitching rotations in the majors, led by two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. While the pitching is projected to be top-notch, the offense is projected to be toward the bottom of the American League. The main question for manager AJ Hinch is whether All-Star outfielder Kerry Carpenter can stay healthy for a full season and build on his 2025 season.

Guards to Claim a Third Title

For the Guardians to claim their third consecutive American League Central Division crown, they must see the continued development of DeLauter, Valera, Rocchio, Naylor and Kyle Manzardo on the offensive side of the plate.

This team is built to play “Guards Ball,” which is gritty, high-effort and high-IQ fundamentals demonstrated by Ramirez, who plays every day like a rookie just loving the game.