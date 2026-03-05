Cleveland Guardians Might’ve Found the Power-Hitting Tandem They’ve Been Looking For

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build offensively after last year’s bottom-tier lineup that only had one 30 home run hitter and was ranked near or at the bottom in just about every category there is.

So far this Spring, things are beginning to look up, starting with their two home run leaders of last season in Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo.

KYLE MANZARDO

Kyle Manzardo opened many eyes this week with his Grand Slam off Roki Sasaki.

Now, Sasaki did not survive the first inning in that start and did not look good. But looking at the grand slam Manzardo hit, it is hard to not be impressed. It was a 2-2 four-seam fastball left over the plate and Manzardo smashed it.

Sasaki was one of the best closers in the game at the end of last season and into the playoffs, so seeing Manzardo break out of his early Spring slump with an opposite field grand slam is something Guardians fans are going to love.

It was widely reported last month that Manzardo packed on the pounds this offseason, gaining about 15 pounds worth of muscle. For a player that hit 27 home runs and had a .768 OPS last season in 470 at-bats, adding muscle and getting more playing time will only behoof him.

With Josh Naylor gone, that opens up an every day first base spot for Manzardo or CJ Kayfus. When one isn’t playing fist, the other will likely be DHing that day. As for Rhys Hoskins, expect him to be more of a filler, pin-chitter, and mentor to these young first basemen than anything.

Manzardo can easily eclipse 30 home runs this season. He took Paul Skenes into the Allegheny River last year. He has the power. He has the drive, and now he has the opportunity.

JOSE RAMIREZ

Jose Ramirez has been a topic of discussion all winter. He became the center of it all when he signed his extension a few weeks back, practically locking him up as a Guardian for the rest of his career.

Then, Ramirez got to camp and he was sporting a custom belt that garnered everyone’s attention. It is a belt that quite literally has his face all over it, sprinkled with splots of red and white and yellow and blue. It is colorful and it is fashionable. And it may even be good luck. On February 23rd, he broke in the belt by belting a home run in the Guardians’ win over the D-Backs in Cactus League play.

José Ramírez pulled up to today's Spring Training game with a custom belt of himself 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/YtgN8tp0xy — MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2026

In 12 Spring at bats, Ramirez has already hit two home runs, stole a base, drove in six runs, and has an OPS of 1.208. Small sample size, but a very good sample, to say the least.

Jose Ramirez is a part of the Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic team, but he is not expected to play until the later rounds for personal reasons. If he can stay hot at the WBC, the Guardians will likely be in for another special season from their team leader.

The Guardians had a bad offense in 2025. They are not projected to be much better in 2026 with their slew of young, unproven talent. Manzardo and Ramirez carried the team on offense last year, but this year could prove different.

Travis Bazzana is hitting dingers for Team Australia, Chase DeLauter is swinging it very well. CJ Kayfus and George Valera both have MLB experience. If Manzardo can take the next step in his game and Ramirez continues to be a perennial MVP candidate, the Guardians just may surprise some people. Again.