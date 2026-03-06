Five Cleveland Guardians Players to Watch in the Spring Breakout Game

Throughout the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, the Cleveland Guardians have constantly had prospects step up and shine.

Year after year, the Guardians maintain one of the deepest farm systems in Major League Baseball, and the Spring Breakout Game, which is set to be in just over a week, will give fans an early opportunity to see the organization’s rising talent at a deeper level ahead of the new season.

This year, the Guardians' prospect team will take on the Los Angeles Angels', with the two sides set to clash on Thursday, March 19, from Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., at 3:10 p.m. EST.

Here are five Guardians that are expected to make big impressions in this matchup:

Cooper Ingle - Catcher

Ingle has quietly developed into one of Cleveland's most exciting offensive prospects behind the plate.

Back in the 2025 campaign, he was a focal point for the Double-A Akron Rubberducks' and Triple-A Columbus Clippers' offense, slashing .260/.389/.419 for an OPS of .808. He hit 36 doubles and 10 home runs, good enough for 55 RBI, all while drawing 86 walks and striking out just 85 times.

His composure at the plate grew in the offseason and so far in spring training, has looked really sharp.

He's hit one home run for 3 RBI, while also drawing a walk in seven plate appearances.

In the breakout game, look for Ingle to continue stealing the spotlight behind home plate as he looks for a big league promotion late in 2026.

Travis Bazzana - Infielder

Bazzana's been tearing it up in 2026.

Whether it's in spring training or while representing his nation in the World Baseball Classic, he's looked just as exciting as he was when coming out of Oregon State. He's playing with confidence, power and speed, all aspects of his game that made him a No. 1 overall selection.

How he performs in the spring breakout game will help determine his timeline to the big leagues, which could end up be before summer even hits.

Jace LaViolette - Outfielder

He's already ranked as one of the top prospects in the Guardians' system, yet he hasn't taken the field yet for the club.

The 21-year-old is coming off a stellar college career with the Texas A&M Aggies, where he slashed .285/.432/.651 for an OPS of 1.083. He hit more home runs than doubles in college, making him an intriguing power bat. His play at the plate resulted in him being a first-round selection last year, with him immediately being able to make a good impression in the spring breakout game.

If he suits up and gets a good chunk of time, it'll be the first look at how his skillset translates to the professional game.

Parker Messick - Pitcher

The Guardians' pitching staff is questionable heading into 2026, mainly due to the tail-end of the starting rotation.

Messick is competing against Slade Cecconi, Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo for a spot in the majors, and how he plays in the spring is directly playing into that fight for a job.

Currently, Messick has a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in two games. He's walked three and struckout three, which isn't a bad mark as he settles into the year. In the breakout game, the hope is that Messick can steal the show, even if he comes out of the bullpen, and show the Guardians' coaching staff that he can fill any role they need from him.

Plenty of conversations have begun to float around recently on whether he should be a starter or a bullpen arm. The breakout game could serve as a glimpse into what the coaching staff is thinking.

Ralphy Velazquez - Infielder

If there's a player who's stock has risen through the roof so far in spring training, it's Velazquez's.

Even if he goes out and absolutely falls on his face in the breakout game, it won't matter much. He currently has just 11 at-bats, but five hits and two doubles to show for it. With limited opportunities, he's looked incredibly efficient.

He's going to end up in the minors to start the 2026 campaign, but there's nothing stopping him from continuing to jolt his stock upward by performing well and potentially snagging a September call-up.

The breakout game will serve as another taste into just how good he's been