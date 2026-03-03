Which Cleveland Guardians Prospects Actually Matter Heading into the 2026 Season

During the early stages of the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, one main thing has stoodout for the Cleveland Guardians: the prospects.

While a lot of the big league staples and veterans work through adjustments and get settled into the season, the Guardians' farm system is attempting to showcase just how good they are across the board. Plenty of them are putting up resumes that deserve consideration for major league play in 2026, with others placing themselves in good positions for years to come.

And for three specific names, what happens through the rest of spring training and into the start of the 2026 campaign will directly impact how the major league roster looks by the end of the 2026 campaign.

1. Ralphy Velazquez - First Baseman

Velazquez has been stealing the show in spring training.

Across 10 at-bats in six games played, he's slashing .500/.545/.700 for an OPS of 1.245 with five hits, two doubles and three total RBI. He's also crossed home plate three times, noting his ability to get around the base paths. He's kept his composure at the plate, too, walking once and striking out once.

That type of productivity in limited chances is impressive, even if it is just spring training.

He's realistically not going to end up in the big leagues this season, that is, unless he absolutely shines in Double-A, jumps to Triple-A and then impresses enough to get a late-season shot. However, that's a big stretch of the imagination.

But what he does down in the minors this season is going to end up affecting the major league roster.

If Velazquez continues to grow and become a more consistent first baseman, he's going to inadvertently push current first baseman Kyle Manzardo to become an even better player. If Manzardo doesn't welcome the challenge, though, it will knock him to the side and Velazquez will overtake him.

This type of breakout from Velazquez is exactly what the front office likes to see to put pressure on the major league roster to perform.

2. Cooper Ingle - Catcher

If there was any position group that has been just as strugglesome as the outfield was back in 2025, it's the catchers.

Whether it's been Bo Naylor or Austin Hedges, the plate play has been borderline abysmal. They both fell below the .200 mark in batting average, marking a clear decline that the coaching staff would have to address in the offseason.

While it is unknown what type of improvements Naylor made, with it being unlikely that Hedges did, as he's viewed more as a locker room signing, they'll need to hope that they become better players at the plate. If not, Cooper Ingle is knocking on the door.

The 24-year-old is likely to make a late-season big league debut with the Guardians in 2026 after spending the last three campaigns making huge strides in the minors. Across his three years, he's slashed .281/.407/.442 for an OPS of .849. Unlike Naylor and company, he's been very good at drawing walks, getting on base and also hitting with power.

All he needs to do now is maintain his impressive play into 2026 and not take any steps backward.

3. Travis Bazzana - Second Baseman

Bazzana, the former No. 1 overall selection back in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, shone bright during spring training, even if it was in limited opportunities at the plate.

Through eight at-bats, he recorded two hits, one home run and four RBIs with one walk on two strikeouts. While he didn't get to showcase too much, playing in just three games, he will have a bigger chance to grow as a player when he takes the stage at the World Baseball Classic.

In 2026, he will likely start the year with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, the spot he finished 2025 at, to get his feet fully underneath himself. Last year, he struggled to stay healthy, dealing with two separate injuries that kept him off the field.

If that didn't happen, his timeline may have seen him start Opening Day on the major league roster for the 2026 campaign. But unfortunately, that won't be in his picture.

He will serve a critical role in the team's success if he does get called up eventually, with Cleveland needing to have a solid counterpart to shortstop Brayan Rocchio.