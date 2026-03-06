How the Cleveland Guardians Coaching Staff Reacted to Travis Bazzana's WBC Debut

Travis Bazzana has to be feeling like he's on top of the world.

Following a strong start to the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, Bazzana kept ahold of his early-season momentum and took it with him across the globe to the World Baseball Classic.

On Wednesday, March 4, Team Australia took on Chinese Taipei, taking them down in a pretty well-rounded affair, 3-0. With a strong pitching staff that kept the opposition scoreless, all Australia needed were defensive stops when the opportunities became available and bats to be red-hot.

Fortunately, Bazzana's swing was thriving as he went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a single into right field in his second at-bat and a solo home run in the seventh inning in his final appearance at the plate of the night.

The Cleveland Guardians coaching staff has been well aware of just how good he played, too.

When asked if he saw Bazzana's game, or at least his highlights, manager Stephen Vogt said he did and was excited to see how he played in the win.

"I heard about it. I watched the video. A couple of highlights," Vogt said. "It's fun seeing people compete for their home countries. It was neat to see Travis [Bazzana] kind of play a big role in a win and have a nice game."

"It was neat to see Travis kind of play a big role in a win and have a nice game."#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Travis Bazzana's big night at the Tokyo Dome for Team Australia to open up the #WorldBaseballClassic #GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/dac2t24X8t pic.twitter.com/EhtVBneCZQ — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 5, 2026

Praise from the coach he's trying to impress, and one that could end up being his lead skipper in just a few months' time, is important for personal confidence.

Following his stellar night, Bazzana spoke to the atmosphere inside the Tokyo Dome, specifically when he connected on his solo home run.

“It was a weird feeling when I hit the home run because the crowd went very quiet, and it was strange,” Bazzana said. “My mind didn't know what to think because I was expecting a cheer, but, no, it's so, so quiet.”

Chinese Taipei supporters knew the moment that Bazzana connected with the ball, it was going to leave the yard. He did as well, immediately flipping his bat and yelling at the Australian dugout.

Alongside his play at the plate, he also made a few key defensive stops.

In the top of the fourth, Australia pitcher Jack O'Laughlin nearly gave up a hit into shallow right field, but Bazzana flew to the open field, made a sliding play to pick up the ball and tossed it to first base for the second out of the inning.

Bazzana's Next Chance to Impress

While he won't be suiting up for the Guardians in the near future, competing with Australia in the WBC allows him to continue working with some of the world's best athletes.

Australia will look to continue keeping its momentum going late Thursday night as the team returns to action against Czechia. The two sides will clash at 10:00 p.m. EST from Tokyo Dome.

For Bazzana, it'll be another subtle test, but nothing too eye-grabbing just yet. That'll come on Sunday when Australia squares off against Japan, where the Guardians' front office and coaching staff will certainly be keeping an eye on how the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 draft performs.