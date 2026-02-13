Five Things That Must Happen For Cleveland Guardians to Win AL Central Again

The Guardians had an incredible season last year, managing to claim the American League Central title after looking down and out for much of the year.

However, if Cleveland wants to repeat that success in the Central, five key things will need to happen.

Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana will need to produce

Cleveland tends to lean on young players to step up, and its top prospects, outfielder Chase DeLauter and second baseman Travis Bazzana, will need to make an impact right from the start when they are called up.

The Guardians were looking forward to Bazzana and DeLauter making their debut last season, but both faced setbacks due to injuries throughout the year. Bazzana didn't make it to the Major Leagues, and while DeLauter didn't play in any regular season MLB games, he did get to play in the postseason.

Tanner Bibee will need to turn into a legit No. 2 pitcher

The Guardians signed starting pitcher Tanner Bibee to a five-year, $48 million contract last offseason, but he was underwhelming for much of the year.

Bibee wrapped up last season with a 4.24 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 182.1 innings pitched, but he will need to step up his game this season. Cleveland may have found an ace in Gavin Williams, but Bibee must deliver a much stronger performance for the Guardians, as the team's success relies heavily on solid pitching.

Keeping Steven Kwan

The Guardians are nearing the end of Steven Kwan's time with the team, as he will enter free agency after the 2027 season. Cleveland likely won't be able to agree on a long-term deal with Kwan before he hits the open market, and the Guardians are not keen on losing players for nothing.

Cleveland considered trading Kwan at last season's trade deadline but ultimately chose not to. However, there is still a possibility that the Guardians might move him before or during the season.

Kwan is one of the most versatile players in the Guardian lineup. Trading him could create a significant gap in left field and impact the leadoff spot as well.

Cleveland already has enough players who struggle to hit the baseball, and losing one of its best hitters wouldn’t be beneficial for a chance to repeat as division champions.

José Ramírez has to stay hot

José Ramírez has been one of baseball's top players since 2016, but unfortunately for him, he can’t afford to go into a deep slump if the Guardians expect to win games. Ever since Cleveland traded away shortstop Francisco Lindor in 2021, Ramírez hasn’t had much support in the lineup.

Ramírez gives his all for the Guardians, but if he has a rough month or two, as many baseball players do, Cleveland might struggle to bounce back.

Starting hot

The Guardians need to kick off the season strong and stay in the hunt for the central crown throughout the year. Even though they won the division last season, the Detroit Tigers struggled to a 7-17 record in September, while Cleveland went on an incredible run during the same month.

The chances of the Tigers experiencing a collapse and the Guardians going on a historic run in the same month again are unlikely to happen for a second consecutive season.