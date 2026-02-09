Predicting the Cleveland Guardians’ 2026 Opening Day Lineup

The football season's finally come to a close.

And with that, it's time for everyone's attention to turn to the world of baseball.

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off a 2025 campaign that saw them march back from a 15.5-game deficit to win the American League Central. They did it off the back of a notion labeled "GuardsBall," where the team just found ways to win with gritty at-bats and consistent fielding.

However, they couldn't keep up the act forever, and in the opening round of the MLB postseason, they were knocked out by the in-division rival Detroit Tigers.

Heading into the offseason, it was obvious that the Guardians' struggles at the plate ultimately hindered the team's ability to make a legitimate playoff push. So, retooling and bringing new bats into the acquisition seemed to be the obvious answer, right? Well, no. The front office plans to run it back in 2026, with an emphasis on prospect development and leaning into the team's youth.

With that in mind, the lineup shouldn't change much heading into the upcoming season, but there are a few youngsters who may end up getting the start on Opening Day.

A Look at the Guardians' Lineup

1. Steven Kwan (LF) - There should be no question here, as Kwan has served as the leadoff batter for the past few years and has done a great job. He can provide the team with a man on base immediately or a rocket shot to start the game off hot.

2. Gabriel Arias (2B) - Arias isn't the long-term option at second base for Cleveland; however, he will likely be given the Opening Day start. This decision will primarily be due to the lack of experience from some of the other prospects, giving the coaching staff more familiarity with him out on the diamond. There are countless youngsters poised to get a chance in the big leagues this season ahead of Arias, but it would be surprising to see it happen on Opening Day.

3. Jose Ramirez (3B) - There's no question that Ramirez has more power and consistency behind his swing than anyone else on the roster. His spot as the No. 3 in the lineup shouldn't change.

4. Kyle Manzardo (DH/1B) - Manzardo's one of the question marks heading into 2026. He will need to become more reliable at the plate, but his power alone makes him an easy selection for this spot in the lineup. If DeLauter or Fry quickly become the team's leader in extra-base hits, the coaching staff could shuffle the four, five and six spots around.

5. Chase DeLauter (CF) - He's young and full of energy. DeLauter's one of the most exciting prospects in Cleveland's system right now, and after making his debut in the postseason last year, he'll likely get the nod on Opening Day if he impresses at spring training. This offseason, he reportedly adapted really well to the major league expectations and has become closer with the clubhouse.

6. David Fry (1B/DH) - Fry and Manzardo can easily jump between the first base and designated hitter roles, with the Opening Day spots for each decided on whoever is more consistent in the field throughout Spring Training. Cleveland has made it known that they value Fry and what he brings to the team, so to see him not start out of the gates would be surprising.

7. George Valera (RF) - He'll be competing against Nolan Jones for this spot, but with how inconsistent Jones was in 2025, all it'll take is a good showing in spring training, and Valera's got this spot locked down. He has the highest ceiling of the two as well.

8. Bo Naylor (C) - He's the clear-cut No. 1 at the position right now, but if the Opening Day starting pitcher feels more comfortable with Austin Hedges, he could be forced to take a seat on the pine.

9. Brayan Rocchio (SS) - There's no one else gunning for this spot right now. With how well he finished the 2025 campaign in this spot, Cleveland should ride his hot bat at the end of the lineup.

For now, the team will continue focusing on preparation for the upcoming campaign as the first game of spring training is set to be played in just under two weeks.

The Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 21, with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.