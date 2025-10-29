Former Cleveland Guardians Cy Young winner shines in World Series Game 4
The Toronto Blue Jays evened up the World Series at two games apiece Tuesday night with a 6-2 win in Los Angeles.
Shane Bieber got the win, moving his record to 2-0 this postseason.
Tuesday was Bieber’s first career World Series start. He exceeded expectations and delivered 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He did allow three walks and only struck out three, but on a day where the bullpen was especially taxed after an 18-inning marathon, going into the 6th was much needed.
Also, for a pitcher that has had his fair share of peaks and valleys in both the regular and postseasons, coming back from Tommy John surgery, this was much needed. His last playoff start came in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Mariners. In that game, Bieber went 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Bieber has actually given up two or more runs in every start this September and October, except for one start, against the Orioles.
On top of all of this, Shane Bieber is a free agent at the end of this season. He needed a solid postseason, and even better, it happened in the World Series on the road.
It does not all look pretty for Bieber, though. In Game Four, out of 17 Batted Ball Events, eight of those were hard hit with an average exit velocity of 93.3mph. During the regular season, his expected ERA (4.57) was also a full run higher than his actual ERA of 3.57.
Some reports mention that Bieber could reunite with the Guardians in the winter as a free agent, going to a familiar place and working with a familiar staff. Also, pitchers coming off Tommy John surgery typically have better second years back from injury than they do in their first. Bieber can always return home to thrive before getting that one last large contract.
Guardians social media was alive during Game Four of the World Series, saying the Guardians should be ashamed that they traded away Shane Bieber. In the Bieber trade, the Guardians received Khal Stephen. The 22-year-old Stephen, in his first year in the minors, posted a 9-2 record with a 2.53 ERA, striking out 110 batters in 103 innings pitched.
Could it work out that the Guardians get back Bieber and also have the chance to promote Stephen through the minors, possibly even getting a fair chance to showcase his skills in the majors, side by side with Bieber? That would be the best of both worlds.
Again, it is never easy watching your favorite baseball players who grew up on your favorite team have success on the biggest stage with a different team.
Fortunately for the Guardians, they received a potential stud on the mound and still have the opportunity to bring back said fan favorite after he gets this experience of winning and performing with all eyes on him.