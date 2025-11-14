Guardians hire new bench coach with ties to Stephen Vogt

The Cleveland Guardians have announced a new hire to their coaching staff. Tony Arnerich joins the club as their new bench coach, replacing now Baltimore Orioles’ manager Craig Albernaz.

Tony Arnerich has spent the past nine seasons on the Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff, most recently as their hitting coach (2022-23) and their Bullpen Coach and Catching Instructor in 2024-25. Arnerich also spent three seasons as a hitting and catching coordinator with Seattle.

Arnerich replaced Vogt as Seattle’s Bullpen Coach and Catching Coordinator when Stephen Vogt left for the Guardians after the 2023 season. In fact, Arnerich was seen on social media back in 2023, congratulating Vogt on landing the Guardians’ managerial gig.

We have hired Tony Arnerich to serve as our Bench Coach for the 2026 season.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/P6VSn4ACsj — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 13, 2025

It is clear that Vogt and Arnerich have built a relationship from their time in Seattle, making it a seemingly easy choice for Vogt.

One of the best dudes around! https://t.co/8IyVXUjHuJ — Tony Arnerich (@TonyArnerich) November 10, 2023

Vogt just won back-to-back AL Manager of the Year awards. One should not downplay the role that a bench coach not only has on the team, but also on the manager. Vogt was quoted as saying this about Albernaz when he was hired by the Orioles earlier this month, “It’s not often you get to work in this game with one of your best friends. The two years I got to spend with Craig will be two years I cherish more than any in my career. He’s going to crush it in Baltimore. I’m ecstatic for him.”

The Guardians and Vogt are hoping for a relationship similar to the one built between Vogt and Albernaz to be built between Vogt and Arnerich.

Albernaz was promoted to Assistant Manager after the duo’s first year together. One can only hope that Albernaz can impress in the same manner, grow within the organization, and have his hands on more decisions, assisting Vogt with those tough, in-game decisions.

The Guardians are set up for success in 2026, retaining two-time Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt and Pitching Coach Carl Willis. They have Jose Ramirez and a stout pitching staff under contract. Steven Kwan is signed through 2027, but even with trade rumors, either Kwan or his trade partner should be a contributor in 2026.

Not to mention the young bats and arms like Travis Bazzana and Khal Stephen that are waiting and training in the Minor Leagues, waiting for their time to prove themselves here on the Major League level. Adding a bench coach with extensive coaching experience, especially with a team that has seen success in the Mariners, should be a positive addition to the staff and the team.

A bench coach not only assists the manager and keeps the juices flowing during games, they are essentially a second manager. Someone for the manager to turn to when times get tough or when you are in the dog days of summer and injuries are afoot.

The bench coach plays a massive role in the success of any baseball team, evidenced by Craig Albernaz being by Vogt’s side for Manager of the Year and AL Central wins. Albernaz showed such promise that he is now leading a team of his own.

Vogt has that same confidence in Tony Arnerich, and Guardians fans should be excited to have a coaching veteran join their team, helping them play up to their potential all season long rather than relying on a late-season comeback to win the AL Central.