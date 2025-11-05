Stephen Vogt speaks out on new Orioles manager
The Baltimore Orioles officially have their new manager in Craig Albernaz. While the announcement came as a surprise as Albernaz's name hadn't been mentioned in any rumors prior to his hiring on October 26, the move has been widely lauded by insiders and fellow managers across baseball.
One of those managers, Cleveland Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt, echoed that sentiment during Albernaz's introductory press conference on Tuesday, offering high praise for his former colleague.
"He's the hardest worker I've ever been around," Vogt said. "The hours that he puts in, the time that he puts in, he's prepared for everything. He’s over-prepared. He knows people and, again, a lot of this job that’s seen on TV is about 5% of what it takes, and the 95% that isn’t seen, he’s going to absolutely crush and bring people together and create an unbelievable winning culture here."
Albernaz, who spent the past two seasons with the Guardians under Vogt, was a finalist for both the White Sox and Marlins managerial jobs last year but opted to spend another year in Cleveland. Although the 43-year-old never thought he'd ever become a big-league manager, taking the job in Baltimore turned out to be an "easy" decision for the former associate manager.
“It’s a big job, and I wanted to make sure that whatever organization I go to, I was really ready to jump in and dive in,” Albernaz said. “Going through the process with Mike [Elias] and meeting David [Rubenstein] and the rest of the team and the front office, to me, it was an easy decision."
Despite the Orioles' disappointing 75-87 finish in 2025 that landed them last in the AL East, there's optimism that 2026 could bring a quick turnaround and a return to the postseason.
A strong young core remains intact, featuring Gunnar Henderson, Samuel Basallo, Jackson Holliday, Dylan Beavers and more. Those pieces, Albernaz said, gives him confidence that Baltimore can bounce back quickly.
"The talent just jumps right out at you," Albernaz said. "Even playing them this year, like yeah, it was a down year, a lot of injuries, but the talent up and down the roster is impressive. They can perform better in their eyes. It’s great to see the work that they’ll put in the offseason, and we’ll come out and next year really take on that challenge.”
Known for his reputation in player development and his ability to connect with younger players, Albernaz has earned respect around the league. While the hiring initially was met with uncertainty, strong reactions from both peers and front offices have produced optimism that Albernaz's leadership and relentless work ethic can guide Baltimore back to the postseason.