Why Chase DeLauter's Spring Training Injury Isn’t Concerning for Cleveland Guardians

Well, it was bound to happen eventually in 2026, but this fast certainly does raise eyebrows.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Cleveland Guardians received unfortunate news that prospect outfielder Chase DeLauter would be unable to play for the team against the Texas Rangers in spring training. He was reportedly dealing with lower-body soreness due to extensive work in camp so far.

Naturally, that update sparked some concern. His injury history is well-documented, and whenever he's not in the lineup, people are going to worry about his durability.

But this specific situation doesn't need to snowball or spiral out of control.

Throughout the history of spring training, players have gotten banged up. It may be little things, it may be more severe. In the case of DeLauter, this is a perfect example of a player adapting to the major league workload as he picks up more reps and a higher level of intensity in practice.

That kind of jump from the minors at the end of 2025 to realistic expectations of being a big leaguer in 2026 will come with soreness, especially for a competitive, leave it all on the field-type player like DeLauter.

“DeLauter came in from the workout and said he was really sore, just from all the on-field work,” Vogt said when asked about the injury. “Obviously this early in spring, we’re just being really cautious with it. We don't anticipate him missing too much time.”

When he's been healthy, he's looked the part.

He's only played in two games, recording six at-bats with three hits, one double and one RBI, good enough for a really strong .500/.500/.667 slashing line. As many will say, it's just spring training; however, in these limited opportunities, he's looked the part of a future staple in the Guardians' outfield.

DeLauter's Track Record of Injuries

It's understandable that many have been concerned about his ability to stay on the diamond.

Just last season, DeLauter fought through two separate injuries, with his first being a core muscle/ sports hernia, which required surgery back in early March 2025. That held him off the field for a couple of months. He then fractured his right hamate bone, requiring surgery and a few-week surgery.

Due to such circumstances, he appeared in just over 40 games last year.

In 2023 and 2024, he battled through foot injuries and other lower body discomfort.

Prior to being a Guardian, he fought through foot fractures and hamstring strains at James Madison University. Although that limited his timeline of development, he's made up ground with sheer talent.

Fortunately, the front office hasn't worried much about his injuries, calling him up in the 2025 postseason and allowing him to show a bit of what makes him special.

If he can keep his name out of injury headlines and keep impressing in spring training, there's a good chance he ends up making the 2026 Opening Day roster. After all, those are the remaining pieces to the puzzle; he already showed in the offseason that he's mentally bought in and embodies the Guardians' culture.

"The next step is making sure we're all coming up trusting each other, playing for each other's back, not playing selfish," he said during an offseason interview. "That's the way we're going to play Guardians ball and going to win games."

The first chance to see the polarizing prospect back in action will be on Friday, Feb. 27, against the Chicago Cubs. The two sides will go toe-to-toe at 3:05 p.m. EST.

As of Thursday, Feb. 26, there has been no official confirmation if he is healthy enough to play just yet.