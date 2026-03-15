Guardians Prospect Turns Heads with Hitless Relief Appearance vs. USA in WBC

He normally draws attention because of his nickname, but Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson has found his way into headlines for a different reason this time.

And fortunately, it's a good one.

On Friday, March 13, Team Canada squared off against the USA in the World Baseball Classic, falling in a close-knit affair, 5-3. Although it was a loss, countless players looked really good for Canada, with Wilkinson being the only reliever to not give up a hit.

He rocketed his value and stock high, pitching in two innings, where he gave up just two walks while striking out two batters. The batters he sent packing were some of MLB's best: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. He finished the game with 33 pitches thrown, 17 of which were strikes.

Cleveland #Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson has never pitched an inning above (High-A) ball yet in his minor league career.



Tonight he struck out Cal Raleigh & Bryce Harper tossing two scoreless innings of work for team Canada.



Line - 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER… pic.twitter.com/7ANz1kY4U8 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 14, 2026

Before his outstanding late-game performance against powerhouse USA, he had only appeared in 0.2 innings of action. In total, he has now pitched 2.2 innings, allowed two walks and struck out four batters for a WHIP of 0.75, an opponent batting average of .000 and an ERA of 0.00.

Yes, it may be a limited sample size, but the 23-year-old has never played a baseball game at a level higher than High-A. That's impressive to see him play so well on one of baseball's grandest stages.

Wilkinson's Career with the Cleveland Guardians

Drafted in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, Wilkinson has been slowly garnering attention in the minor league system.

He made his debut with the organization back in 2023, pitching in just one game of Rookie Ball, tossing three strikeouts in one inning.

In the following campaign, he spent time in both Single and High-A, averaging an ERA of 1.90 across 24 games played as a starter. He recorded an 8-6 record, all while posting a 0.910 WHIP with a staggering 174 strikeouts. One of his best attributes, something that seemed to translate to WBC play, was his ability to avoid walking batters. He only allowed 37 on base via walk.

His 2024 performance also saw him average 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He was ultimately selected to Just Baseball's 2024 All-Minor League Baseball Team.

Cleveland #Guardians 21-year-old LHP prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson's minor league rankings amongst all qualified pitchers.



1) SO 41

1) SO/9 17.85

1) SO% 56.2%

1) SO/BB% 47.9%

2) FIP 0.87

2) xFIP 1.41

2) AVG .091

2) SwStr% 21.5%

3) WHIP 0.58

10) ERA 0.44#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0yONe9wCz6 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 26, 2024

After being at the top of his game, he took a slight step backward in 2025. He pitched in 104 innings and 25 total games, averaging a 4.24 ERA with a 4-9 record. His WHIP jumped up quite a bit to a mark of 1.375, while his strikeout mark per nine innings dropped to 10.1.

While there are always going to be bumps in the road, especially for minor leaguers trying to prove they deserve a spot in a front office's future plans, Wilkinson has shown that he's not going to let them tear him down.

He's expected to make a push to play Double-A ball at some point in the 2026 campaign.

While Wilkinson and Canada have been eliminated from the WBC, he'll be able to take this experience and carry it into the 2026 minor league season. The hope is that he can use this to increase confidence and continue to rise through the farm system.