Cleveland Guardians Poised to Benefit Most from the World Baseball Classic

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has finally arrived, and there is plenty to watch for as a Cleveland Guardians fan.

It's all thanks to a long list of organizational representation feauturing seven players across all levels. Logan Allen (Panama), Travis Bazzana (Australia), Dylan DeLucia (Italy), Stuart Fairchild (Chinese Taipei), Matt Festa (Italy), Dayan Frias (Colombia), Bo Naylor (Canada), Ryan Prager (Israel), and Matt Wilkinson (Canada).

In hindsight the tournament is going to help everyone who participates as they're going to be getting more experience in real game moments. But there's a select few who it will benefit the most.

1. Travis Bazzana, 2B

The 2022 #1 overall pick has to lead the list who also happens to be the first one kicking off. This is a tremendous opportunity for Bazzana to get at-bats as one of the featured offensive players in the team Australia lineup.

Getting called up to Triple-A in early August last season, it was a delayed call-up due to an oblique injury. With a fresh off-season behind him, Bazzana is hoping to have a clean start for 2026, as he can very much be a contributor at the big league level. It all starts with being showcased on the World stage.

2. Bo Naylor, C

Hoping for a breakout season in 2026, Naylor is off to a hot start offensively in the Spring. With Liam Hicks being the only other Catcher on team Canada's roster, you'd like to think that he gets his fair share of playing time behind the plate and vice versa.

You also have to love seeing that he gets to team up with former Guardian, and older brother Josh Naylor once again. But this is an amazing chance for Bo to get plenty of at-bats in the top half of the lineup.

3. Logan Allen, SP

Technically speaking, Allen is still fighting for a spot in the rotation. With that being said, he needs all the playing time possible against the best competition he could get.

Logan gets a great chance with that for team Panama as he is very likely the "ace" of the rotation. For however many starts or innings he gets remains to be seen. But any in a tournament like this is very beneficial for a pitcher like Allen.

4. Matt Festa, RP

Whether you like it or not, Festa is making the list due to the fact he will be eating up plenty of innings out of the bullpen this season. With the confidence Stephen Vogt has in him, you can't be surprised to see him creep up towards 60 innings in 2026.

But for now, Matt gets a nice opportonity out of the bullpen for team Italy. With the other arms you see put together in that pen, there's a great chance he gets some high leverage opportunities in the tournament.

The list can go on and on, but with these four all looking to contribute in a big way for Cleveland, it only seemed fitting. Make sure to tune into the World Baseball Classic that begins tonight at 10:00 P.M. ET.