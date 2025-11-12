Guardians' Stephen Vogt adds an incredible achievement for second straight season

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is making a strong impression in his first two seasons with the team. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that Vogt has been named the 2025 American League Manager of the Year.

Vogt helped lead the Guardians to an 88-74 record, winning the A.L. Central, but losing to the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round.

Vogt has now won consecutive Manager of the Year awards, making him the fourth manager in MLB history to achieve this feat, as noted by Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

"Vogt is the fourth manager to win the honor in consecutive seasons, joining the Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash (2020-21), Atlanta Braves’ Bobby Cox (2004-05) and Pat Murphy, who won the NL Manager of the Year for the second time on Tuesday night," Meisel wrote on Tuesday. "Vogt is the first to do it in his first two seasons as a big-league skipper. His .557 win percentage ranks third among all managers in Cleveland’s 125-year history as an AL franchise, behind only Hall of Famer Al Lopez and Ossie Vitt. Vogt claimed 17 of the 30 first-place votes and finished with 113 points, just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider (91). Seattle Mariners skipper Dan Wilson (50 points) finished third."

Although Cleveland made the playoffs, it didn't have the best start to the season and was eight games below .500 in July. Several reasons the Guardians had a slow start to the season were due to the MLB placing pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase on leave for allegedly rigging prop bets on games.

Clase is one of the best closers in baseball, and when he left, the Guardians took a hit. Vogt led Cleveland through troubled waters, and now he is rewarded for it.

The Guardians' front office and ownership often receive criticism for not spending much in free agency and for their tendency to part ways with star players due to budget constraints. However, Cleveland has a knack for finding the right managerial talent.

Terry Francona earned a reputation as one of the best managers in baseball during his 11 years with the Guardians, and now Tito's successor, who has recently won back-to-back Manager of the Year awards, continues that tradition of success.

Vogt's next goal with the Guardians is to clinch the American League title, which will hopefully lead Cleveland to win its first World Series since 1948.