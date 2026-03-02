How Guardians Prospect Daniel Espino Looked in His Long-Awaited Spring Training Debut

No matter what happens throughout the rest of the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, one moment will stand out as unforgettable.

After missing several years of development and time on the mound due to injury, prospect pitcher Daniel Espino finally took the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in spring training on Sunday, March 1. It was a memorable moment, one Espino is unlikely to ever forget, especially considering he hadn’t appeared in a single game since 2022 until late 2025.

And fortunately, he looked really good.

He threw just nine pitches in the game's opening inning, keeping the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless and allowing not a single batter on base.

“I'm really happy with it,” Espino said after Sunday’s start. “I think that this is only the beginning for me, as far as building up and getting back into competition. To be honest, it feels good and it gives me more confidence to continue this journey.”

The former top prospect has dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout his pro career and is now healthy to kick off the 2026 season. In just an inning of work he sat 96 MPH on his fastball and only needed 9 pitches pic.twitter.com/OfwHvtmxWh — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 1, 2026

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, though, as when Espino was healthy, he was an incredibly effective pitcher.

Espino's Time in Cleveland's Farm System

Taken in the first round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft with the 24th overall selection, Cleveland knew they were getting a special player.

From the moment Espino joined the organization, he was lighting it up on the mound. In his first season, back in 2019 at the age of 18, he posted a 3.80 ERA across 23.2 innings of action. He started off strong, posting nearly 13 strikeouts per nine innings, which is incredibly impressive as a starting arm.

The following year, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, effectively knocking him out of a year of development, but in the 2021 season, he kept his pace moving forward.

He posted a 3.73 ERA on average in stints with Single-A and High-A teams.

That was enough to earn another promotion in 2022, where he played in just four games with the Akron Rubberducks, putting up a 2.45 ERA, before suffering shoulder and knee injuries in late April. While he spent the rest of that season trying to recover, when the offseason hit, he realized something was still wrong and ended up undergoing season-ending surgery.

He then missed the entire 2023 and 2024 campaigns, with 2024 serving as a rehab stint.

By the time he finally became healthy, it was like the entire league had forgotten about him. At one point in time, he was one of the top prospects in the league, but in 2025, he was behind the curve.

Eventually, he made his long-awaited start for the first time in years, where he showcased a bit of that high-velocity excitement that drew eyes to him many years ago.

He did allow three hits and three earned runs in just 0.2 innings, but for Espino, it's a marathon, not a sprint. He went on to play in the Arizona Fall League, tossing in just north of four innings where he didn't give up a run and struck out seven batters.

When reflecting on the past couple of years, Espino was quoted saying it had "been a roller coaster."

Now, he’s hoping that the ride will have more ups than downs, one of which would end with him taking the mound at Progressive Field. If he continues to develop at the rate he has in the offseason and through spring training, there's a chance a late-season call-up is in his future.

The Guardians' next time they hit the diamond will be on Monday, March 2, against the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST. However, Espino will likely not toss any pitches in that one or others for a bit more time.

With how the Guardians have structured the pitching rotation, likely, the 25-year-old won't suit back up until later in the week.