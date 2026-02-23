Cleveland Guardians Are Telling Us Plenty About Their Pitching Plan Without Saying It

Pitching.

It’s a position group for the Cleveland Guardians that has turned over repeatedly in recent seasons. Now, heading into 2026, the staff is packed with youth. None of the projected starters is over 30 years old.

So far, spring training has allowed the front office and coaching staff to see what they have assembled, and most importantly, what steps of growth some of the players have taken.

Through the team’s first three Cactus League games, Cleveland turned to youngsters Logan Allen, Joey Cantillo and Parker Messick as starters. Allen tossed two scoreless innings. Cantillo labored through 1 1/3 innings and was tagged for a 13.50 ERA. Messick followed with two scoreless frames of his own.

These are three of the most questionable arms, with each competing for a spot in the big-league rotation.

Notably absent from the starting assignments were Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Slade Cecconi. They have likely locked down their spots in the rotation for the 2026 season. Bibee has established himself as a steady presence. Williams is expected to garner Cy Young consideration after a breakout 2025. Cecconi, meanwhile, showed significant growth last season and may be the No. 3 for the rotation.

For the coaching staff, this just shows they need to test the ones that are still unknown, not those that you can trust.

Those Next In Line

Another aspect of the Guardians lingering in the back of many minds is the team's prospects that are itching for a chance to play at Progressive Field.

A few obvious ones are fielders Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana, just to name two of the biggest, but there are many pitchers that are also looking at potential call-ups in the coming months.

Following an injury-riddled couple of years, Daniel Espino is poised to finally be given a look in the majors. His electric right arm was taken back in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft with the 24th overall selection. Through four seasons of minor league ball, he's tossed in just 134.1 innings for an ERA of 3.75.

When healthy, he's a really intriguing pitcher, one that the front office would love to see finally get a chance to shine in the majors.

Beyond Espino, there's other pitchers that add to Cleveland's depth. In Triple-A, they've got Khal Stephen, who was acquired in the Shane Bieber trade last year, and deeper down in Single-A, there's Braylon Doughty, who was a Top 10 prospect for the Guardians last year.

If Cleveland can continue to weed out pitchers who aren't showing the necessary signs for long-term commitment, it will be able to continue advancing these prospects' timelines.

The early spring assignments suggest that the Guardians are actively sorting through pitchers, rather than waiting for injuries or struggles to arise mid-season.

It's subtle decisions like these that aren't said, but rather done behind the scenes.

The Guardians will continue to march through spring training with the team's next game set for Monday, Feb. 23, at 3:05 p.m. EST. They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.