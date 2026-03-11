How Guardians Prospect Parker Messick Has Improved Over the 2026 Offseason

Parker Messick might end up becoming a staple in the Cleveland Guardians' pitching rotation.

But first, he needs to earn his first real opportunity to anchor a spot.

Following a really strong major league debut in the 2025 campaign, where he finished with a 2.72 ERA across 39.2 innings of action, Messick knew that he had to grow his arsenal a bit in the offseason. With the team returning countless other established starters, he'd need to find a way to separate himself.

So far, he's looked sharp, tossing a 1.93 ERA across nine innings pitched. He's allowed just six hits and two earned runs, all while striking out seven batters.

Manager Stephen Vogt spoke to the differences in his pitching this year compared to last, with a focus on adding a cutter to his arsenal.

"I just love watching Parker pitch," Vogt said. "[He] works fast, attacks the strike zone. You know, he added the cutter to his arsenal. So how does that play? How does that add to the repertoire? Carl [Willis] challenged all of our pitchers; it's time to start competing.

"And they've answered the call the last few days."

That type of mentality from Vogt will allow all of the pitchers to continue to thrive, knowing that the pressure he puts on them is to make them better.

Messick's ability to add a new pitch this early in his career will help make him a more valuable arm for Cleveland, and a more dangerous arm to go up against.

"He mentioned it's not super committed, at least, going into this spring, but it seems like it's working at least pretty well," Vogt said. "It's a good weapon to get right-handed hitters off the changeup, right? You know, so many of his pitches, changeups is his best pitch. The league knows it. We all know it.

"You know, looking for something to protect that a little bit with a cutter boring in on the right-hander's hands."

Messick's Competition for the Late Rotation Spots

There aren't many who have put up similar numbers to Messick, at least at this point in time.

While ace-worthy arms, Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee, have the top two spots in the rotation locked down, and Slade Cecconi has the third nearly in hand, Messick's going to be fighting for the fourth or fifth spot.

At the end of the 2025 campaign, due to struggles in overall production and extraordinary circumstances, the coaching staff actually decided to do a six-man rotation. Logan Allen, Joey Cantillo and Messick all cleaned up the rotation in the final few spots. The coaching staff will likely not repeat such decisions.

So, Messick is going to have to beat out one of Cantillo or Allen.

In all honesty, it shouldn't be that tough of a task.

Allen has been struggling immensely since making the jump to the majors, never truly finding his groove. Across 379 innings on the mound, he's put up a 4.48 ERA with a 1.445 WHIP. His decline has never really been about giving up runs, but more about the number of opposing batters he allows on base.

In 2025, he averaged nine hits and nearly four walks per nine innings. His strikeout mark also dropped to a career-low average at a mark of 7.0 per nine innings.

If he keeps struggling, he may be better utilized as an inning-eating reliever. That might allow him to thrive more and play to his strengths of two to four innings of solid pitching.

On the other hand, Cantillo has made great improvements over the past few months.

After a break from the majors in 2025, he turned it up in the back half of the season. He recorded a 1.55 ERA across 29 innings pitched in September with 28 strikeouts.

There are signs that he may not be fully reliable, at least not yet, but with another full season of major league action, there's a chance he can solidify a spot for the future.

If the Guardians' front office were prioritizing the future, they'd move on from Allen, or at least transition him into a reliever. That would allow him to better fit the Guardians' needs, while not blocking Cantillo and Messick as they continue to develop.

As spring training concludes, it'll become increasingly apparent what the coaching staff will decide to do. For now, each player will have to continue showing why they should make the Opening Day roster.