How Parker Messick Pitched in His 2026 Debut for the Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick has put the world of MLB on notice.

And his attention-grabbing performance came against Goliath.

In 2025, Messick appeared in seven games, pitching to a 2.72 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP. While he allowed a relatively high 10.4 hits per nine innings, he did a strong job of limiting damage and keeping runners from scoring. He also displayed command, issuing just six walks across nearly 40 innings of work.

With that strong start to his career last year, Messick carried momentum into Monday night’s matchup against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He led the Guardians to a 4-2 win, giving the team another much-needed early-season win.

Instead of shying away from the challenge of facing batters like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, Messick welcomed the challenge.

“It was incredible," Messick said when reflecting on the opportunity. "It was an amazing opportunity, I'm super blessed. You know, all glory to the Lord. It was one of the coolest things that a rookie can ask for. And I'm so grateful to Him that, you know, I was able to go out there and hopefully glorify Him. And, you know, it's just… what a way to start the rookie year.”

#Guardians Parker Messick on his success facing a star studded lineup like the Dodgers:



“It was incredible. It was an amazing opportunity, I'm super blessed. You know, all glory to the Lord. It was one of the coolest things that a rookie can ask for. And I'm so grateful to Him… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 31, 2026

Messick finished the night with a strong six innings pitched, allowing just five hits and recording five strikeouts. He allowed zero runs to cross home plate, with a WHIP of 0.83 and an opponent batting average of .255.

Manager Stephen Vogt complimented Messick, especially his ability to stay in control and not get rattled by the top-level talent he was going up against.

“What an outstanding outing that was," Vogt said. "Just felt like he was in control the whole time. You know, stayed smooth, executed pitches, got quick outs. You know, pitch count was really low. He's working efficiently. He did his job. And then some tonight… Yeah, I mean, he's not afraid. You know, we talked about a pregame where he doesn't get big-eyed.

"But… the four seam and the cutter, now in, have really opened up that outer lane for the changeup. Because a lot of teams are hunting that because it's his best pitch. So, just can't say enough about the job he did tonight.”

Coming into 2026, Messick was expected to take a jump forward in his productivity while on the mound. However, his initial struggles in giving up the home run shot in spring training did cause some concerns. He gave up the second-most home runs of any Guardians pitcher.

Fortunately, he's started off the year by putting any of those concerns to rest.

In his postgame interview, Messick also gave credit to veteran catcher Austin Hedges, who has helped keep the Guardians' locker room tight over the past three campaigns.

“I can’t put into words what he means to the team," Messick said. "I mean, he's everything from a… locker room leader… off the field leader to on the field game manager. He's probably going to be a phenomenal coach one day. And he just knows how to control the game... I told him in our pregame meeting, ‘If you see me getting too wild up, too fast during the game, give me full permission, calm me down.’

"Like, look at me and tell me to calm down. And he did that multiple times. You know, it's something very subtle, but he is so good at that, and he's such a leader to our team, I couldn't be more grateful as a young pitcher to have him as a catcher."

#Guardians Parker Messick gave Austin Hedges his flowers tonight:



“I can’t put it into words what he means to the team. I mean, he's everything from a… locker room leader… off the field leader to on the field game manager. He's probably going to be a phenomenal coach one day.… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 31, 2026

Hedges' ability to lead is exactly why he's still on the roster, even if his hitting is sometimes questionable. Being able to keep a young pitcher calm is important, especially against a team like the Dodgers, who will make you pay the moment you start sputtering.

However, he actually did start his 2026 campaign with two knocks, including a double last night. He's currently batting .500, with a 2-for-4 start.

Even if his efficiency falls right back off at some point in the near future, his leadership and ability to mentor the surplus of youngsters on the roster make up for it.

Messick is in a great spot to continue growing and developing into one of the Guardians' best starting arms, and as long as he continues to be mentored by players like Hedges, he should be able to take another step forward.

He'll likely next appear for Cleveland at home in the team's home series against the Chicago Cubs this coming weekend.