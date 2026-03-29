The decision to send Petey Halpin down to the minor league systems came as a bit of a surprise.

The 23-year-old prospect had an exceptional spring, slashing .267/.389/.533 for an OPS of .922. Not only was he hitting with power, but he was also getting on base with a keen eye, drawing five walks, and then stealing bases. He finished the spring with a team-high three stolen bases.

That type of efficiency, more often than not, would warrant a call-up to the big leagues and an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster, but for Cleveland, he didn't make the cut.

However, although some players may fall on their heels and struggle for the first few games of the year due to disappointment, Halpin has taken the situation and turned it into fuel. On Saturday, March 28, he crushed a double and a home run, helping lead the Triple-A Columbus Clippers to a win over the Iowa Cubs, 4-3.

His home run was the first of the 2026 campaign for the Clippers.

Petey Halpin slugs the first @CLBClippers homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/sxkMML9joa — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) March 28, 2026

The best part of the at-bat where he hit his home run was that he was down in the count, 0-2, fouled off a ball and then was able to square up an 85.4 mph cutter on the inside of the zone. That type of poise at the plate, not to get rattled, is exactly what big-league managers are looking for.

Moving forward, Halpin will have to show that this performance wasn't just a fluke and that he can be a regular contributor in several ways in the majors.

Halpin's Impressive Spring

The Guardians weren't just giving reps to anyone in the spring. They were giving them to players they believed could have a real, important future within the organization.

The coaching staff gave over 40 at-bats to Angel Martínez and Steven Kwan, two players who were expected to be staples for Cleveland's roster heading into 2026. Just on the brink of 40 were Chase DeLauter and Nolan Jones, who were in different situations but were players the Guardians wanted to see grow and showcase their talent.

And then, right under those four, was Halpin.

His knack for speed, consistency, and a bit of power makes him such an elite bat for any team to have. Fortunately, the Guardians saw it during the months of February and March, as through his 30 at-bats, he recorded eight total hits, four extra-base hits and five total RBI. He was able to get around the bases, score a couple of times and put the team's offense in position to thrive.

The only issue was, that so many other players were doing what he was and more.

His Timeline Moving Forward

Unfortunately, for the native of San Mateo, Cali., his future on the Cleveland Guardians' big league roster isn't really up to him. While he can go out there on the diamond and perform at a high-level every single day, what will really allow him to make the jump is consistent struggles from guys playing at Progressive Field, or injuries.

Cleveland's outfield sports countless young talents, including DeLauter, who is having one of the most impressive starts to a career in recent memory, and George Valera, who is still attempting to get healthy. The outfield also sports veteran four-time Golden Glover Kwan, and multi-tools CJ Kayfus, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martínez.

If Halpin ever does get the nod to play at the highest level of professional ball again, Cleveland would likely be in a pretty dire situation.

That's not due to his talent level, but rather the situation he's been placed in with guys ahead of him.