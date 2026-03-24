Most Likely Cleveland Guardians Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

With the Cleveland Guardians just days away from the start of the 2026 MLB regular season, prospects throughout the organization will also be preparing for their respective seasons to begin as well.

Heading into the upcoming campaign, Cleveland has been receiving high praise for the players that are set to breakout, with many of them being incredibly young.

While the front office will take its time before deciding whether or not to promote them to the big leagues, they'll be given numerous opportunities to show just how impactful they can be when given everyday opportunities.

Here are three players who are poised to receive call-ups in 2026 in order from earliest to latest:

1. Petey Halpin - Outfielder

If there was a player on the Guardians' roster who just barely missed out on the major league roster, it was Petey Halpin.

After earning a call-up to the big leagues late in 2025, he spent much of the offseason trying to prove why he deserved to have a spot on the Opening Day roster. He did all he could, slashing .267 .389/.533/ for an OPS of .922 in 30 at-bats. He flashed the speed that's always made him super exciting while in the minors, and also knocked two doubles and two home runs.

He has steadily worked his way through the system and impressed with his ability to hit with contact and also provide a team with solid defense in the outfield.

While he didn't make the Opening Day roster, due to the Guardians having countless other outfielders have great spring showings, when injuries ultimately arise, or players start to slow down, he'll be in contention for a spot in the majors.

With a strong start in Triple-A, Halpin could end up forcing the organization’s hand early in the season.

2. Juan Brito - Infielder/Outfielder

Well, Brito's path forward is going to be a bit difficult, mainly due to Travis Bazzana, one of the league's most exciting up and coming infielders.

The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 June Amateur Draft has shown more promising flashes than Brito has, and the Guardians' front office isn't going to favor Brito over a player they've invested so much in. That's why, throughout spring training, it became increasingly apparent that the team was attempting to move Brito around and test him in different fielding positions.

They allowed him to spend time at first and third, two positions he has received time at in the minors in previous seasons.

Heading into the upcoming campaign, he's also expected to spent innings in the outfield, allowing him to further grow his versatility.

Eventually, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Guardians use Brito like they do Daniel Schneemann, calling him up to the majors to allow the coaching staff to have multiple versatile fielders.

3. Travis Bazzana - Infielder

As obvious as Bazzana's name on this list is, his timeline is where discussions start to get questionable.

Many are vying for Bazzana to get an opportunity to play with the major league squad as soon as Opening Day, with others arguing that a May or June call-up is more likely.

However, with how his 2025 season went, being riddled with injuries, he's likely to spend most of the season developing in Triple-A with the Clippers. Over the course of 84 games played, seven in rookie ball, 51 in Double-A and 26 in Triple-A, he averaged a slashing line of .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813.

While his numbers looked better on the surface while playing with the Columbus Clippers, he actually played better while in Akron. His contact rate was higher and he produced a much higher batting average. However, what he did do good in Columbus was getting on base via walks, where he drew the same amount he had in Akron in 25 less games.

Bazzana is going to be great, but giving him nearly a full season of chances to continue growing in the minors is going to be better for him in the long run.

Starting him off in Triple-A allows him to get as many reps as possible playing as the everyday second baseman, while the major league roster fizzles out Gabriel Arias from the equation.

It's obviously not as exciting when a team's former No. 1 overall selection isn't given a chance in the big leagues quickly, but it may be the best path forward to not bring him up until July or August.