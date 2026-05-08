Guardians Promote Triple-A Reliever Franco Aleman to Major League Roster

After the promotion of infielder Travis Bazzana and outfielder Petey Halpin just last week, the Cleveland Guardians aren't done making changes.

And this time, they've added a new arm to the bullpen.

On Friday, May 8, the Guardians' front office promoted right-handed reliever Franco Aleman to the major league roster. The move comes following a stellar start to the 2026 campaign in Triple-A for Aleman, where he posted a 0.00 ERA across 12 innings of work on the mound. He struck out 18 batters and allowed just three hits and four walks.

That type of production, while it may waver in the big leagues, was enough to at least give him a chance to showcase what he has to offer at the highest level of the game.

His Journey Through the Minors

Drafted back in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Braulio Alonso High School, the Guardians have seen a quick and efficient rise through the minors for Aleman.

He wasn't projected to be a star, but his work on the diamond made him hard to ignore.

Playing with the Lynchburg Hill Cats back in 2022, he posted a 6.31 ERA across 24 games and eight starts. He moved around from being a starter to a reliever, and even ended up finishing nine games on the mound, which saw him record a single save.

After settling in, Aleman made a major leap in his game in 2023. He worked his way up from being a member of the High-A Lake County Captains to becoming a stud with the Double-A Akron Rubberducks. While in Akron, he posted an eye-popping 0.00 ERA across 19 games and 24 innings pitched in the latter half of the year.

He posted an efficient 0.583 WHIP and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings. That was good enough to warrant an offseason nod to the highest level of the system.

For the last three seasons, 2024 through 2026, Aleman has been working on his command and control, all while perfecting his pitching arsenal. According to Francys Romero, who broke the news about Aleman's promotion, his fastball velocity has been sitting in the 95 mph to 99 mph range, which will be a nice addition to Cleveland's bullpen.

Sources: The Cleveland Guardians are promoting Cuban right-hander pitcher Franco Aleman to MLB.



Aleman, 26, has not allowed a run this season in Triple-A Columbus, with 12 innings pitched and 18 strikeouts.



His fastball velocity ranges between 95–99 mph. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) May 8, 2026

Moving Forward

The only question now is who will the Guardians end up moving on from?

As a member of the 40-man roster, the team doesn't have to designate anyone for assignment to free up room for him, but will likely have to release someone in the process, or hope that they can find someone to option.

Will they decide to release one of the strugglesome relievers like Connor Brogdon, or will they demote an arm like Hunter Gaddis, who hasn't looked the same since his return from injury?

The most likely option probably sees the release of Brogdon, who is coming off an outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, where he gave up two home runs.

Whatever the front office decides, Aleman will have to jump into the bullpen headfirst and welcome the opportunities that will be thrown his way. Cleveland is currently atop the American League Central and is one of just a few teams with a positive record in the American League.

The Guardians are set to take on the Minnesota Twins this weekend for a three-game set from Progressive Field. Aleman will likely get a taste of big league action right away.