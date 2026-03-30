How Slade Cecconi Responded to CJ Kayfus' Struggles in Left Field Sunday Night

It just wasn't Cleveland's day, a sentiment echoed by Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

"It was one of those days," Vogt said following the Guardians' 8-0 near-hitless loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night. "....Obviously, we would love to have won the series, but, you know, we walk away from with a split to start the year."

The Guardians' offense struggled, the starting pitching allowed yet another surplus of runs to be tacked onto the scoreboard and fielding issues, again, came to light.

In the fourth inning, left fielder CJ Kayfus attempted to track down a fly ball on the run but dove too early and missed it. The misplay allowed the Mariners to move into scoring position and eventually push across the game’s first runs.

“I wouldn’t say it affected me," starting pitcher Slade Cecconi said following Kayfus' blunder in left field that allowed the Mariners to garner momentum. "Baseball is tough. I know he’s learning that position. You know, I'm sure with more reps, he'll be able to put a better slide or catch it in the air next time. But you know that I have to make a better pitch to the next guy.

"[He] had nothing to do with why the runs came across. That was just one play and a not-so-easy catch that, you know, ended up letting the inning continue. I looked at two 1-1 fastballs that were executed well at the top rail, just didn't have as much giddy up as they usually do, and they were able to get to them."

Through three innings, Cecconi looked sharp, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three. It appeared the Guardians might be putting their early pitching struggles behind them.

But the fourth and fifth innings told a different story.

The Mariners broke things open, tagging Cecconi for five hits, two walks, and six earned runs across those frames, ultimately ending his night early and putting the game out of reach.

He gives up four runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run shot from Brendan Donovan.



Cleveland can't stop giving up the long ball...



The #Guardians now trail, 4-0. https://t.co/EWepM8AnjK — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 30, 2026

“It's a great lineup," Cecconi said. "It's one of the best lineups out there. Didn't have my best stuff tonight. I was unfortunately a little under the weather. Gave everything I had, just all my velocities were down. Still think I executed pretty well. I think they got a few runs on some executed pitches and a few that weren't.”

Alongside Cecconi, manager Stephen Vogt also weighed in on the discussion of Kayfus' off-day in left field. He stood by Kayfus' side and spoke about how he's getting time at a spot he hasn't played much before.

“He was in the right position," Vogt said. "I think they just had a couple of balls that found the line. And, you know, it's a relatively new position for CJ. So, you know, a couple of unfortunate plays went their way. And then, like I said, they made us pay for it.”

Defensive miscues like these are to be expected, especially with the offseason adjustments to Cleveland’s outfield. Moving four-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan to center field has created a ripple effect, forcing others like Kayfus to adapt in left.

And the road forward won't be getting any easier.

Cleveland's going to be thrown right back into a tough series against the Dodgers, beginning on Monday, March 30, so they'll have no time to settle in and relax. Instead, the Guardians' starting rotation, and position players too, will have to adapt on the fly to try and correct some of the early-season mistakes.

Some of the team’s struggles appear easily fixable, while others may take more time to correct. Still, no matter how you view the series in Seattle, coming away with two wins against a potential World Series contender is a positive.