How the Detroit Tigers’ Recent Blockbuster Signing Affects the Cleveland Guardians

While the Cleveland Guardians have remained quiet most of the offseason, the Detroit Tigers turned it up a notch on Wednesday night.

The Tigers struck a deal with star left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez on a three-year, $115 million contract just before 9:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 4. The deal, which puts the 32-year-old right into the mix in the American League Central, is expected to play a critical role in Detroit's starting rotation.

He'll have the opportunity to suit up and play alongside one of the best arms in the league, Tarik Skubal, whose arbitration hearing went in his favor. If the Tigers keep him around, they'll have formed a formidable one-two punch on the mound.

Last year, Valdez tossed a 3.66 ERA across 192 innings of action in Houston, finishing the campaign with a 13-11 record. On the other hand, Skubal just snagged his second consecutive Cy Young award, putting up an incredible 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings of ball. He also led the league in WAR with a 6.5 mark.

From the outside looking in, this is tough to look at for Cleveland.

Yes, they've snagged a few relievers this offseason, but they haven't come close to signing anyone of this magnitude. Valdez is a game-changer and an arm that's still really reliable into his mid 30's, something that's not always promised.

Valdez is now the highest-paid left-handed pitcher in baseball history by average annual value. His contract certainly has reset the pitching market to an extent.

BREAKING: Star left-hander Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a three-year, $115 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Valdez, 32, gets the highest AAV ever for a left-handed pitcher as well as the highest for a Latin American pitcher. Huge move for Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

How This Deal Will Impact The Guardians

Cleveland's going to have a tough time in the AL Central this season.

Not only have the Tigers gotten better, but so have countless other teams through both player acquisitions and coaching changes. A combination of two top-end pitchers in Skubal and Valdez is going to wreak havoc, especially against the Guardians' young, impressionable core group of bats.

The Guardians are expected to potentially start two relatively raw outfielders when Opening Day rolls on, those being George Valera and Chase Delauter, not to mention the likelihood that the Guardians roll out C.J. Kayfus and Petey Halpin at some point as well. While each has slowly begun to adapt to the major league game, a strong in-division opponent like the Tigers may end up rattling them.

The Tigers will serve as a good test for Cleveland, especially if they are serious about competing for a playoff position come the end of the season. The first series between the two teams will be slated for mid-May. Only then will the Guardians see just how high the bar has been set.

Another factor that might fly under the radar is Valdez's contract.

That massive of a deal for an aging 32-year-old is going to set the stage for what some of the younger pitchers in the league are going to ask for.

In the next few seasons, the Guardians' front office is going to have to work on extending some of the team's top arms in Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Logan Allen, Parker Messick and Joey Cantillo, with Cantillo being the only lefty in the mix. He won't draw Valdez-like numbers, but after putting up a low 3.0 ERA last season, if he can replicate his end-of-season play, he may be able to shoot his value up.

Even the team's non-lefty arms will draw high numbers, including Williams and Bibee, who are expected to receive a payday in due time.

2026 is expected to be an interesting season for the AL Central, with plenty of wiggle room for teams to jump around. However, the Tigers certainly have set the bar high.

Cleveland will look to end the notion that 2026 will be a toss-up, with spring training camp beginning over the next few days. The Guardians' first game will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.