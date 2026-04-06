Inside Brayan Rocchio's Strong Start to 2026 Solidifying His Spot in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians have been off to a great start in 2026, with all phases of their team contributing to their early-season success so far.

Coming off an electric Opening Day weekend in which the Guardians took the series win against the visiting Chicago Cubs, the team now looks to kick off their second week of the season in similar winning fashion.

While their offense and pitching staff have been a large contributing factor to their winning ways lately, another big factor that’s resulted in their close wins has been their defense.

On both offense and defense, this team looks primed for the long 162-game season ahead. One unsung hero for their recent success has been a familiar face for the Guardians: shortstop Brayan Rocchio.

Rocchio has been their everyday starter so far following a strong finish to the 2025 season, and he doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Here’s an inside look at what has made Rocchio an important factor for the Cleveland Guardians.

Rocchio’s Offensive Contributions Come In Waves

There’s no denying Rocchio’s late-season contributions to help the Guardians reach the playoffs in 2025, with thoughts that he could find more consistency early in 2026.

That’s typically the case, as Rocchio tends to start the season slowly before finding his groove deeper into the year. This season, though, he started off with a stellar first game by tallying two hits, one run, and two RBIs on three at-bats, putting his batting average at .667 to kick off the year.

After that, Rocchio contributed mainly to Cleveland’s baserunning and on-base presence by scoring on an error and helping get runners home on sacrifice flyballs over a four-game stretch.

Following his early struggles at the plate, Rocchio went on a three-game hitting streak against two tough opponents, the Dodgers and Cubs, helping Cleveland win two out of three of those games.

Many fans criticize Rocchio for his sluggish stints following breakout performances, but it’s not always his hitting that the Guardians rely on most—it’s his defense.

Rocchio’s Defense Showcases His Importance

On defense, Rocchio has proven time and time again that he cannot be overlooked, especially amid the uncertainty that has fluctuated at both shortstop and second base.

Rocchio has helped anchor Cleveland’s infield through his 10 games played this season with the excellent defensive metrics he displays almost regularly.

His fielding percentage ranks highly among qualifying shortstops in the American League, sitting at .955 over 51 innings.

This percentage is usually considered average over a full season, but in just 10 games, Rocchio has been very effective defensively in that aspect, helping to control the score against opponents.

Among Cleveland’s group of infielders, Rocchio already has three double plays turned, which ties him for the team lead for their position group. He has flawlessly executed his pivot throws so far, and the hope is that he’ll continue to be on time with his throws going forward.

Arm strength on defense is a metric many people overlook, but Rocchio’s has been so good that it's difficult to forget him ranking in the 83rd percentile—which is well above average and places him in the upper tier of defensive arm strength.

It’s no secret that while his offensive presence can always be improved upon, Rocchio has done well to start the season, and his defense has been as good as it gets with Cleveland currently atop their division.