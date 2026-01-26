José Ramírez’s Extension Opens the Door for Offensive Help for Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez is a Cleveland Guardian for the foreseeable future.

Fresh off a seven-year extension, the Guardians now focus their attention on filling the last real hole in their lineup.

A right-handed bat. The deal Ramirez signed opens the door for that to be a possibility sooner rather than later.

WHAT ABOUT THE DEAL THAT FREES UP MONEY?

The deal will pay Ramirez $25 million a season through the 2032 season. Each year will have $10 million in deferrals. So, like the Dodgers, they are using the ability to defer money to their advantage.

Deferring money basically means that, after the contract ends, Ramirez will receive a $10 million check each year for seven years. It also means that the team is saving $10 million a year to spend elsewhere.

WHO IS OUT THERE AND A GOOD FIT?

There have been connections to two free agents on the board who are veteran, right-handed bats. The first one that was talked about widely was Harrison Bader. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday afternoon.

The second player connected to the Guardians was Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa can play every position in the infield and has some outfield experience as well. His bat may not be anything special, but it is a right-handed bat you can throw at the bottom of your lineup and can rotate around the diamond, giving various players days off as needed.

Since Bader is off the board, there are still two others that Tim Stebbins of MLB highlights: Miguel Andujar and Austin Hays.

Both Andujar and Hays are lefty mashers. Andujar plays mostly the infield but also can play the corner outfield positions. Hays is an outfielder who has a powerful bat. Hays and Andujar both fought injuries last season and wield inconsistent bats, but once they get hot, boy oh boy, do they get hot.

Andujar led the majors in average against left-handed pitchers last year, and Hays was not too far behind. Hays had a .319 average last season against left-handed pitching, but a plus, Hays hit 13 of his 15 home runs against righties, making it clear that Hays can be an everyday player facing pitchers from both sides.

Andujar may be more of a bench and relief player, but he has proven effective in that role with both the Reds and Athletics last season. Andujar and Hays may not hit a million home runs, probably not even 20, but they get on base, hit singles, hit doubles, and offer the threat of balance in your lineup, whether it be to start the game or on a matchup basis late in the game.

The money that Jose Ramirez has freed up should allow this front office to pick up at least one of these free agent veterans to add to a team that desperately needs offensive help.

The Guardians were at or near the bottom in every offensive category last season, and it was worse when facing left-handed pitchers. Adding one or two of these proven bats that can hit for average but also hit for power will not only take the load off Ramirez’s back but also give the stellar pitching staff some breathing room so they can nail down wins en route to a third consecutive AL Central title.