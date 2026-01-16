Cleveland Guardians connected to super utility player in free agency

Time is running out for the Guardians to make trades or free agent signings, as Spring Training is fast approaching. The team has been seeking a right-handed bat all offseason. Now, there is another connection being made to a right-handed bat that is a superutility player.

That player? Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa spent most of last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and ended the season playing 19 games for the Blue Jays, and played a role on their World Series run.

In a total of 138 games, Kiner-Falefa had a .262 average, a .631 OPS with two home runs, and 40 RBI. The defense is what makes him an intriguing player. He is truly a super utility man. He primarily plays third base, but he can play the middle infield and the outfield positions as well.

Not only can he play all the positions, but he is also a reliable defender at each spot. Kiner-Falefa even won a Gold Glove in 2020 with the Texas Rangers as a third baseman.

He could be a great get as a backup third baseman to Jose Ramirez, a backup middle infielder to both Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio (and Travis Bazzana when he arrives), and also a right-handed bat to break up the slew of lefties Cleveland has.

If the Guardians want to get another infielder, Kiner-Falefa is really the best option left on the board. He hits right-handed, he has big market and big game experience with his time with the Rangers, Yankees, and Blue Jays, and he can play anywhere anyday you need him. This is the kind of player that would fit right into what Manager Stephen Vogt is trying to do every day.

With all the young players on the roster, Kiner-Falefa can use his experience and his leadership to guide the young players through the grind of the MLB season. There will be ups and downs, and having a strong veteran presence that has been there and done that is essential to success. He is also a bat and a glove that can give these young players time off if they do come across struggles at any point during the season.

Other veteran additions

The Guardians were active at times this winter, signing some key arms for the bullpen, including Shawn Armstrong.

Now it is time to achieve the second goal they had this offseason: getting a veteran right-handed bat. Rumors had it that they wanted an outfielder. Then, rumors had it that they wanted an infielder. Isiah Kiner-Falefa fits all three of these criteria. He swings from the right, can play Gold Glove defense in the infield, and has experience playing each outfield position.

The cherry on top? He will beat a reasonable price and likely not seek a long-term deal, which were other criteria set by the front office this winter. The Guardians made a minor trade and signed players on international signing day. The front office is in their office; now is the time for them to complete the team.