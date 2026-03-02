Guardians Manager Praises Quietly Talented Bullpen Arm Amid Spring Training Breakout

The Cleveland Guardians bolstered the bullpen in the 2026 offseason.

In need of finding arms to replace the controversial Emmanuel Clase, and just generally improve, they signed multiple new relievers with hopes that a few could stick and end up becoming staples for the team moving forward.

One who quietly flew under the radar, who's having an excellent spring, is 24-year-old Peyton Pallette. He was picked up in the MLB Rule 5 draft as one of Cleveland's two selections.

When asked about what the chances are that he makes the Opening Day roster and appears on the major league roster in 2026, manager Stephen Vogt took the time to praise the work he's done so far in spring training.

“What we told Peyton was, ‘Go show us what you can do,'” Vogt said. “‘You're not going to make the team on Feb. 13, 14. Just dive in. Be stubborn to who you are, but dive in with our coaches, and let's see how we can grow together over the next six, seven weeks...

“We feel like Peyton has the skill set and the ability to impact our team in the bullpen. We need to see how Spring Training goes. But again, we’ve got a long way to go before we need to make those decisions."

His Path to Becoming a Guardian

The Chicago White Sox just weren't interested in investing in him.

Did Pallette have his fair share of ups and downs in the minors? Sure, but that’s to be expected for a player still under 25. So when the team let him head into the MLB Winter Meetings eligible for selection in the Rule 5 Draft, the Guardians made sure to step in and make a splash.

They saw a lot of positives in his game, especially his strikeouts per nine innings mark and lack of allowing power on hits.

In the 2025 season, between time in Double-A and Triple-A, he put up a 4.06 ERA and 1.119 WHIP across 64.1 innings of play with a 12.0 strikeout per nine-inning mark. He also tacked on a career-best 11 saves and 27 games finished. The year prior, he had similar, but weaker, statistics of a 4.37 ERA and 1.324 WHIP.

Seeing that growth in just a year proved that improvement across the board was possible, something that can be absent with young players.

He hasn’t made his major league debut yet and may still be some time away from becoming an everyday contributor. But the steps forward everyone saw in 2025, paired with a strong spring training, are exactly what he needs to keep building momentum moving forward.

Vogt echoed that sentiment and paired it with realistic advice.

"Whatever decision ends up being made is not within your control," he said. "What is within your control is building yourself up for a seven-month season. Let us help you do that and show us what you can do in the process."

Pallette will continue to try to fight for a spot on the major league roster as spring training continues to tick ahead.

The Guardians' next battle will be on Monday, March 2, against the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST.