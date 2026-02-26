Rhys Hoskins’ Latest Comments Leave No Doubt About His Role With Guardians

Rhys Hoskins is ready to make an impact on the Cleveland Guardians.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Rhys Hoskins sat down to reflect on the 2025 campaign, discussing what he learned from his stop with the Milwaukee Brewers and how he’s focused on reclaiming an everyday role heading into the upcoming campaign with the Guardians.

“I still think I can be a productive everyday player in this league, and that's what I'll set out to do," Hoskins said.

With that type of comment, it doesn't seem like he expects to end up with the minor league group. That confidence comes with being a veteran, even if his deal with the Guardians is just a minor league contract that jumps to a $1.5 million deal if he makes the major league roster.

Last season, Hoskins slashed .237/.332/.416 for an OPS of .748 with 12 doubles and 12 home runs. He also tacked on a kind 43 RBI in just 90 games played. While dealing with injuries, he was never able to find a rhythm, something he hopes to establish in 2026.

“I know it's still in there,” Hoskins said in a recent interview. “I know I can be a productive player in this league. I think I proved that last year. But sometimes you just get dealt a bad hand.

Hoskins' Path to the Big Leagues

Unlike years past, where he's competing for veteran-built squads, Cleveland's makeup is nearly entirely prospects. In fact, they have just five players over the age of 30 and two 29-year-olds, making nearly the entire rest of the roster youngsters or prospects.

To make a jump to the big league roster, he will go against first basemen Kyle Manzardo and CJ Kayfus for a job at that position. Manzardo has been really reliable in the power department, crushing 27 home runs and recording 70 RBI last season, while Kayfus, who's still really young, has brought a bit more extra-base ability with 10 doubles in 27 hits last year.

Manzardo is certainly ahead of Kayfus, making his spot on the major league roster safe. That is, unless the Guardians' front office moves on from him, which is unlikely.

That leaves a battle between Kayfus and Hoskins to split time with Manzardo. The reason why all three cannot exist together is mainly due to the utility ability of David Fry, who can also play the position.

If Kayfus doesn't seem ready to make a major league jump, the Guardians will probably turn to Hoskins and utilize him next to Manzardo, at least for 2026. Kayfus is still really young, coming in at just 24 years old, allowing him to at least spend another year or two developing in Triple-A.

After all, Hoskins is just on a one-year rental, and seeing what he has to offer wouldn't be a bad decision for the Guardians, especially considering they went out of their way to sign him just before spring training began.

The Likely Conclusion

In all reality, Hoskins will end up on the major league roster.

Cleveland's front office wasn't going to sign a player like Hoskins, who's heading into his mid-30s, unless they felt like he was going to add a bit more veteran experience to the major league group. He has not only a chance to be a leader in the locker room alongside the likes of José Ramírez and Austin Hedges, but also be a mentor to Manzardo and Kayfus.

Hoskins isn't joining the team expecting to make the major league roster, with the coaching staff being able tell that he's excited to prove himself.

“Even just talking with him, he's just excited for an opportunity to earn playing time, earn a spot on the team,” Vogt said recently. “Those are things that he's looking forward to. So I think there's a renewed vigor, and we're excited to see him play and fit in with our group, with our guys.”

If he's not in the big leagues by the time Opening Day rolls around, it would be incredibly surprising.

All signs point towards Hoskins making his debut for the team in spring training later this week, with a likely first appearance being Friday, Feb. 27, against the Chicago Cubs, or Saturday, Feb. 28, against the Chicago White Sox.

No matter who it's against, it'll be exciting to see one of Cleveland's new faces suit up for the team for the first time in 2026.