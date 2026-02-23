How Cleveland Guardians’ Rhys Hoskins Signing Impacts First Base Position Battle

The Cleveland Guardians bolstered their spring training roster yesterday by signing former Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal. If Hoskins makes the major league roster rout of spring training the deal becomes a one-year $1.5 million contract.

While many may look at this as an insurance signing it is hard to ignore that fact that Hoskins is only a few years removed from 30 home runs and 79 RBIs. In that same season he cemented himself into Phillies history blasting six home runs helping guide them to the World Series.

The Hoskins signing provides the Guardians something they have been missing the past few season a productive power hitting right-handed bat at first base or designated hitter. While CJ Kayfus and Kyle Manzardo are currently penciled in those spots both hit from the left side it is important that the Guards find some production from the right side.

In 2025, which was a season that Hoskins suffered a hand injury, he saw action in 90 games while hitting .237 BA, 12 homeruns and 43 RBIs. Those stats alone would have put him amongst the club's top 5 in average, homeruns and would have been in the club's top 3 in slugging percentage.

He is an above average fielder at first base having a career fielding percentage of .992 while only committing 40 errors over the course of 672 games.

Potential Outcome of Signing

Hoskins won’t erase Manzardo’s name from the lineup but possibly could push Kayfus back to the Triple A for another season. This wouldn’t be a horrible option for Kayfus as it would provide him more time to either develop as a first baseman or an outfielder. He has only played 68 games at the Triple A level.

In a surprising but not unrealistic move it could also push the Guardians to move on from Bo Naylor as David Fry will get more work behind the plate this spring training. Through three seasons, Naylor’s batting average has gone down every season with 2025 being a mere .195 average. Naylor has yet to prove that he can hit consistently at the major league level.

For the Guardians this is a win-win signing. If Hoskins doesn’t impress the brass during spring training, they can just release him but if he does impress and is able to stay healthy, he could provide the much need pop from the right side.