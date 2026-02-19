Three Cleveland Guardians Prospects Who Should Debut Sometime This Season

The Cleveland Guardians are accustomed to welcoming young talent to their roster each season, and here are a few prospects who could make their debuts in 2026.

Outfielder Chase DeLauter won't be included in this list, as he made his debut during the 2026 Major League Baseball Playoffs. Although it took place in a legitimate game, it doesn't qualify as an official debut since it occurred in the postseason.

Infielder Travis Bazzana

This one’s fairly straightforward, but the Guardians should be expecting second baseman Travis Bazzana to make his MLB debut sometime this season.

Cleveland selected Bazzana with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He likely would have made his debut last season, but he missed most of the year due to an oblique strain he suffered in May.

If Bazzana doesn’t make his MLB debut this season, it likely means that something went awry, whether it was another injury or his performance didn’t measure up to the standards needed to reach the majors.

Infielder Juan Brito

In November 2022, Cleveland obtained Juan Brito in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, sending outfielder Nolan Jones in exchange. Believe it or not, Jones has made more appearances in the Guardians uniform since that trade went down, as he played for Cleveland last season.

Brito had an opportunity to become a major leaguer during last spring training, but he didn't win any of the position battles he was competing in.

This could be Brito's last chance to reach the MLB with the Guardians. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and get plenty of time on the field this season.

Starting Pitcher Khal Stephen

The Guardians acquired Khal Stephen in last year's trade, sending star pitcher Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays. The trade was a straightforward one-for-one deal, which isn't typical in the MLB. However, with Bieber recovering from Tommy John surgery and not pitching for over a year, the Guardians knew they wouldn't be getting much in return.

It seems that Cleveland has a strong appreciation for Stephen, and there's a good chance he will make his debut this season. In Major League Baseball, teams usually rely on a five-man rotation for their starting pitchers. However, injuries often occur throughout the season, resulting in minor league pitchers being called up to make emergency starts.

Stephen should be able to see MLB this season, and it'll be interesting to see how he pitches.