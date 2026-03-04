This Cleveland Guardians Outfield Prospect is Quietly Shining in Spring Training

If it weren’t for Cleveland’s farm system, 2026 would feel incredibly bland.

There wouldn’t be much excitement, no wave of young talent to keep an eye on and, more importantly, far less production on the diamond. Fortunately, that’s not even close to reality. If anything, the early returns from MLB Spring Training have only further shown what many already believed: the Guardians’ front office has quietly built and developed one of the most promising prospect groups in all of baseball.

Through the opening 12 games of spring training action, the Guardians have gotten major contributions from a number of players. One standing out, though, even in his limited opportunities at the plate, is outfielder Jaison Chourio.

In 13 at-bats, Chourio is quietly producing some eye-grabbing moments, with five hits, one double, one RBI and one run scored. He's currently tied with eight other players for the second-most amount of hits for the Guardians during spring training.

His double came in the ninth inning of the game in a loss to the Texas Rangers, 11-4. The ball came off the bat at a registered 106.3 mph, giving good contact and power behind his swing.

Cleveland #Guardians OF prospect Jaison Chourio doubles to right field 106.3 mph off the bat in the 9th inning vs the Rangers.#GuardsSpring — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) February 25, 2026

For a player who had a good bit of downs in 2025, but is still one of the Guardians' top prospects, this is exactly the type of play you like to see. Slowly but surely, he's putting himself in position to have a respectable 2026 campaign in the minor leagues.

Family Ties

Unfortunately for Jaison, his brother Jackson has stolen most of the headlines throughout his entire career. The non-Guardian signed an eight-year, $82 million deal before even making his major league debut, and since then, has slashed a strong 272/.317/.463 for an OPS of .781 across the past two campaigns of ball.

He's a great player and at the age of 21, he's setting himself up to be a staple for the Milwaukee Brewers for years to come.

But while Jackson steals the show, Jaison's quietly working his way up the minor league ladder.

Brothers Jackson and Jaison Chourio sharing a moment before today’s game. pic.twitter.com/xsUCdeBwIl — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 25, 2025

He shows similar tendencies to his brother, playing in the outfield and being highly regarded as a top prospect. Over the past two years, Jaison has been a Top 10 prospect for the Guardians in the MLB Pipeline rankings.

He's also incredibly young, still just 20 years old, making his timeline for development very loose. He's able to continue working on honing his skills in the farm system, while making these spring training appearances before campaigns begin, to work his way up to the big leagues eventually.

Having a brother who's already relatively established as well allows him to learn and take notes behind the scenes, quietly surveying what's working and what isn't for Jackson.

This type of family bond is going to allow Jaison to succeed more over time, which could make him a staple for Cleveland's big league roster down the line. After all, if he can be anywhere near where his brother is in the big leagues, it'll be a major step up from what the Guardians have gotten from the outfield in recent years.

2026 Expectations

To conclude the 2025 campaign, Chourio was playing for the Lake County Captains in High-A, slashing .235/.380/.284 for an OPS of .664. His power has been a major negative, with him only striking six doubles, one triple and two home runs for 24 RBI.

He did look really good at getting on base, drawing 66 walks to just 77 strikeouts, good enough for a nearly .400 on-base percentage.

It was a step down from the efficiency he had in 2024, playing in 98 games with a career-high 24 doubles and five home runs. That season, he also tacked on 86 walks to just 69 strikeouts with an OPS well above .800.

As long as he takes this momentum out of spring training and into the regular season, he'll be able to get right back on track to quickly rise through the minors.

In 2026, expect to see Chourio become a more reliable contributor at the plate and legitimately be seen as one of the Guardians' top prospects. If he can end the year in Double-A, knocking on the door to take a step into Triple-A, he will be right back in the mix to take over a spot in the big league outfield in the future.

The next time the Guardians hit the field in spring training will be on Tuesday, March 3, at 3:05 p.m. EST against the Los Angeles Dodgers.