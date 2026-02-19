Guardians Front Office Makes Travis Bazzana Debut Update Fans Won't Like

Travis Bazzana was one of 26 players not on the roster invited to spring training.

And although that's a good bunch, he's drawing most of the headlines.

The former No. 1 overall selection back in 2024 has been one of the most intriguing, young prospects in the Cleveland Guardians' organization. However, while many have speculated that he may get a chance to work his way up to the major league roster in the 2026 campaign, general manager Mike Chernoff wouldn't budge on giving up Bazzana's timeline.

He spoke to Bazzana's call to compete with Team Australia and how that will somewhat impact his spring training flow.

"You know he's going to play in the WBC with Team Australia," he said. "It was hugely important for him... If he had a chance to represent his country, he was going to do it. That will take him out of camp a little bit. Once he gets back, we will make sure he gets in games.

"We don't ever set timetables on players [though]."

While he did speak on the fact that he won't give up an inch on when people could see him in the big leagues, sporting the navy blue and red at Progressive Field, he did compliment just how good he has a chance to become.

"We are excited about Travis' future," he said. "I mean this is a guy who we met with pre-draft...I've never met a player in my 23 years here with this type of mindset. This guy is so focus on improvement and getting the most out of his ability he possibly can."

Bazzana's 2025 Campaign

Bazzana is a perfect example of a quick-moving prospect. Not just in his playstyle, but in his development as well.

After easing into the major league game with the High-A Lake County Captains in 2024, he jumped up levels fast in 2025. He went from the Captains to the Double-A Akron Rubberducks before ending up at the highest level of the minors with the Columbus Clippers by the end of the campaign.

In the entire season, he played a total of 84 games, slashing .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813. He also tacked on 17 doubles, five triples and nine home runs for 39 total RBIs. Across each level, he showed signs of growth, while also having a few bumps in the road.

He was banged up a times, a potential reason for why he didn't settle in as easily.

"He had a couple of injury setbacks last year," he said. "When he was healthy, he was good. We are excited about what his future can bring.

One major point of improvement for him moving into this year will be plate discipline, as he often times connected on pitches outside the zone, but struggled when they were inside. For young players, that's just a signal of being antsy at the plate. He also needs to build up more consistency with his batting average, which came in at .225 in Triple-A.

Bazzana's expected to be given a lot of looks when with the team in spring training, but even when he's away with Team Australia, he'll still be given a great opportunity to develop.

Cleveland has a hole at second base, so one can only hope that he ends up getting a shot in the big leagues by the end of 2026 as the Guardians look to continue building for the future.