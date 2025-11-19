Two Cleveland baseball legends' clock's are ticking on Hall of Fame possibility

It would be an absolute shame if Cleveland Indians legends, Manny Ramirez and Omar Vizquel, didn't get selected into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Just two days ago, on Monday, Nov. 17, the 2026 ballot was released by the Baseball Writers Association of America for entry former players to gain entry into Cooperstown. While there's the excitement of 12 newcomers on the ballot, there are 15 holdovers who's clock's are ticking on time left to get in.

Two former Indians who remain on the holdover list are Ramirez and Vizquel, who are already apart of the Cleveland Guardians' Hall of Fame.

Both deserve to have their careers lauded in the biggest ways on the national stage, but it is looking unlikely that they'll get the chance to be in The Hall. Ramirez, who's on his 10th and final season of eligibility, only received 34.3%, while Vizquel is on his second-to-last year, getting 17.8% of the vote.

Those vote percentages come from 2025.

Ramirez was one of the most decorated players in Cleveland's storied baseball history. He finished his time in MLB with an impressive 555 home runs with a slashing mark of .312/.411/.585 for a near 1.000 OPS across a 19-year career. In Cleveland, he posted 236 home runs, 804 RBIs and a batting average of .313.

He was a 12-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, two-time World Series champion and World Series MVP. He also won the batting title 2002 with a batting average of .349.

Throughout his time potentially being elected into The Hall, he's never received more than 34% of the vote, needing 75% to get in.

Vizquel has actually been on a different path. He came very close to be elected, securing 52% of vote in his third year of eligibility back in 2020. Unfortunately, off-the-field issues came in the form of lawsuits and claims from a bat boy hindered his public image. Just last year, that percentage of vote he received dropped 35% from 2020 to 2025.

Alongside Ramirez and Vizquel, the docket also sees former Clevelanders Shin-Soo Choo and Edwin Encarnacion.

Choo had a long, 16-year career that spanned across multiple teams including the Indians. His time in The Land saw him slash a line of .292/.383/.469 for an OPS of .853. He also hit an incredible 83 home runs in Cleveland. Those were some of his best numbers across his time in the big leagues.

Encarnacion is someone who spent a ton of time as a designated hitter with Cleveland.

He played just two seasons with the Indians, hitting 38 home runs in his first season and 32 in his second, all while also tacking on a total of 36 doubles. In total, he combined for 214 RBIs across his two years in Cleveland. Just like Choo, he played in MLB for 16 seasons.

At this point, both Ramirez and Vizquel's chances are running dry, but Cleveland could still gain more Cooperstown recognition with other names.