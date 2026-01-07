Guardians trade Steven Kwan to Reds in mock idea from analyst

The Cleveland Guardians are a team to watch on the trade market ahead of the start of Spring Training next month.

The team has to find ways to save money, which could lead to the departure of one or some of the most expensive players on the roster. Bleacher Report writer Joel Reuter suggested a trade that would send Steven Kwan to the Cincinnati Reds for starting pitcher Brady Singer, outfielder Rece Hinds and outfielder Hector Rodriguez.

"Kwan saw his salary jump from the league minimum to $4.175 million last season in his first year of arbitration, and that figure is projected to more than double to $8.8 million in 2026. That's a big number for a penny-pinching Cleveland organization, and if they don't intend to lock him up long-term, now could be the time to flip him," Reuter wrote.

"Brady Singer is a one-year rental, but he would join Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee at the top of the rotation and would amount to roughly a $3 million addition to the payroll when balanced with Kwan's projected salary. Meanwhile, Rece Hinds and Hector Rodriguez provide two more candidates to fill out the Cleveland outfield, as they would join Chase DeLauter, George Valera, Nolan Jones, Johnathan Rodríguez and others in the battle for outfield playing time."

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hits a double in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Could Guardians really trade Kwan?

Kwan has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since arriving to the Guardians in 2022. He's been an All-Star for the past two seasons, but his contract is beginning to get pricey. He's under team control through the end of the 2027 season and should be one of the top free agents in the entire league going into 2028.

This makes him a prime trade candidate for the next two seasons, and the Guardians should listen to offers for him because he will likely warrant way more money than he's making currently, and that won't be good for Cleveland in the long run.

The Guardians would be wise to listen to trade offers for him now, but wait until his value could increase by the trade deadline in July or next off-season when he becomes an expiring contract.

In the meantime, the Guardians are getting ready for spring training when players report to Goodyear, Az. next month. Pitchers report to spring training on Feb. 10. The team spring training opener comes on Feb. 21 against the Reds.